SMG Announces Experience Management Partnership With Leading Food Ordering Platform Olo

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has announced a new partnership with Olo, the leading food ordering platform for the restaurant industry. The integration with Olo allows SMG clients to solicit digital feedback in a personalized format and analyze it alongside their experience management data for a more holistic view of the customer experience.

Olo provides more than 300 multi-location restaurant brands with a white-label platform for on-demand ordering and delivery. SMG is integrating Olo data for a host of restaurant brands, including Pizza Patrón. Through the integration, the pizza franchise has streamlined the feedback process for customers while increasing response rates and surfacing richer insights about its digital experience.

“SMG’s integration with Olo has allowed us to eliminate what was previously a blind spot in our customer journey,” said Pizza Patrón Director of Marketing and Brand Development Juan Reyes. “With SMG’s smart survey technology, we’ve been able to increase customer engagement with digital surveys that are shorter and more intuitive while gaining a better understanding of how we can advance our online and off-premise experience.”

SMG is using Olo's digital transaction data to personalize the feedback experience. With each client transaction that occurs in the digital ordering platform, SMG captures and synthesizes order information into a pre-populated smart survey, helping restaurant brands capture higher quality insights while providing consumers with a shorter and more intuitive opportunity to provide feedback. This operational data is then reported alongside other touchpoints in the smg360® reporting platform, giving the brand a more comprehensive view of the customer journey.

“As off-premise dining continues to grow and digital takes on a bigger role in the restaurant industry, brands are looking for ways to measure the increasing number of touchpoints in the customer journey,” said SMG VP/GM of CX Solutions Charlie Moore. “Our partnership with Olo allows SMG clients to capture, measure and act on the digital experience data while providing a better feedback experience for their customers.”

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people’s lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.

About Olo

Olo powers digital ordering and delivery programs that connect restaurant brands to the on-demand world, placing orders directly into the restaurant through all order origination points – from a brand’s own website or app, third party marketplaces, social media platforms, smart speakers, and home assistants. Olo serves as the on-demand ordering and delivery platform for over 300 brands, such as Applebee’s (DIN), Checkers & Rally’s, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Chili’s (EAT), Dairy Queen, Denny’s (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Portillo’s Hot Dogs, Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. Learn more at www.olo.com. SKIP THE LINE®