Tavant Launches Warranty Platform for Daimler Trucks Asia in Taiwan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, a leading digital products and solutions company for the manufacturing industry, today announced the launch of a warranty claim handling software solution for Daimler Trucks Asia (DTA) in Taiwan. Named Falcon+, the solution powered by Tavant Warranty platform, improves transparency, increases business agility, and drives better decision making.

Falcon, a one-stop system for online claim transactions powered by Tavant's warranty system, was initially rolled out in early 2016 in Japan, one of DTA’s home markets, and in early 2017 for customers across 60+ countries in international markets. The warranty system has now been introduced to Taiwan, one of the largest overseas markets for the OEM. The solution has enabled faster claim judgment, eliminated conventional submission methods, and provided data transparency to DTA and its global distributors.

Falcon+ is an integrated and modern platform that connects dealers, national organizations (general distributors/ subsidiaries), and the manufacturer's headquarters for warranty claims management.

The solution enables DTA to boost productivity, enhance performance, and gain a dynamic, 360-degree view of its warranty management operations. Falcon+ helps streamline the claim process, improve cycle time; subsequently, leading to reduced warranty costs and a higher customer retention rate. Tavant’s well-proven approach and integrated solution concept play a significant role in enabling innovation excellence and driving operational efficiency.

With this partnership, Tavant has brought agility in the processing of claims for DTA. By deploying the Falcon+ solution, dependency on manual operations can be reduced for higher efficiency in the claim handling process. Additionally, a single line of claims adjudication has drastically cut down end-to-end judgment times, enabling DTA with higher end-to-end transparency on all transactions. This implementation exemplifies an exceptional collaboration and teamwork across Taiwan, Japan, and India amid unprecedented times.

“We are pleased to see our relationship with Daimler Trucks Asia expand further. The synergies between the two organizations have been mutually beneficial, as we look forward to even greater success with this recent expansion. As a strategic partner, Tavant successfully deployed and delivered the solution while collaborating in a tireless and seamless manner amidst turbulent times,” said Roshan Pinto, Head of Manufacturing, Tavant. “Our solution allows DTA to improve decision-making, bring more transparency to their claims process, and enhance overall claims accuracy,” Pinto added.

About Tavant Warranty

Tavant Warranty, a leader in IDC MarketScape, is a web-based, full-lifecycle warranty management solution that brings together OEMs, suppliers, and service channel partners in a real-time collaborative environment. Tavant's future-ready, warranty solution comes from two decades of experience working with leading customers to develop and implement enterprise-class warranty claim solutions. Tavant Warranty helps you reduce warranty spend, increase supplier recovery, reduce claim processing, and consolidate fragmented warranty data to improve forecasts.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and platforms company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2500 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration.

Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Daimler Trucks Asia

Daimler Trucks Asia (DTA) is an organizational unit that jointly operates Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) – an icon of the Japanese commercial vehicle industry with more than 80 years of its history – and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a full-fledged player in truck and bus manufacturing in the Indian market. DTA has a strategic business model that allows its group entities to collaborate in product development, production, exports, sourcing and research activity to provide the best of value products.