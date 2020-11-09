Loudoun County Public Schools Select Segra For Wide Area Network (WAN) Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Segra, one of the largest independent fiber network companies in the Eastern U.S., announced today that Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS), serving the third largest county in Virginia, selected Segra to deploy network services throughout its school system. Segra’s wide area network (WAN) solution was chosen for the connectivity, reliability, security and performance that Loudoun County public schools need to support online learning, virtual classrooms and the expected population growth of the region.

Segra’s solution for LCPS provides connectivity between several network hub sites to over 100 LCPS facilities and data centers. Segra’s world-class fiber network, along with updated network architecture design, offers greater reliability and increased performance. In addition, the WAN is deployed with the technology necessary to support advanced communication and data services, and scale with the county’s population growth and increased demand for bandwidth. Segra’s wide area network (WAN) provides diverse fiber routes for redundant connectivity to ensure continuity of operations in the event of a natural disaster or other catastrophic events.

The partnership between Segra and LCPS represents a significant investment by Segra in the network infrastructure of the region and a major expansion of its world-class fiber network to a growing part of the state seeking alternative, high-bandwidth providers. This network expansion, in one of the largest counties in Virginia, provides the infrastructure needed to support the massive demand for connectivity.

“We’re delighted to work with Loudoun County Public Schools to provide enhanced fiber-based connectivity solutions, particularly at a time when we know how critical connectivity and security is for online learning and virtual classrooms,” said Tim Biltz, Chief Executive Officer of Segra. “The wide area network deployment will serve the schools and the region well into the future by providing the reliability, scalability and performance needed for a modern, state-of-the-art learning environment.”

“With Segra’s network services deployed, we’ve already seen a marked improvement in our speed, performance, and reliability,” said Vince Scheivert, Assistant Superintendent of Digital Innovation, Loudoun County Public Schools. “Knowing we’re better prepared than ever to serve our staff, faculty, families and students, gives us additional peace of mind that our operations will remain up and running.”

For more details about Segra’s education solutions, visit https://www.segra.com/education/.

About Segra

Segra is one of the largest independent fiber infrastructure bandwidth companies in the Eastern U.S. It owns and operates an advanced fiber infrastructure network throughout nine Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states. Segra provides Ethernet, MPLS, dark fiber, advanced data center services, IP and managed services, voice and cloud solutions, all backed by its industry-leading service and reliability. Customers include carriers, enterprises, governments, higher education and healthcare organizations. For more information about Segra’s technology and commitment to customer care, visit segra.com.