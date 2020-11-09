Welcome Home! Pillsbury Gives Atlanta's Military Families a Place to Call Home With New Transitional House

Pillsbury teams up with Operation Homefront and Atlanta Falcons' Todd Gurley to welcome Atlanta-based military family into a new rent-free home and community where homemade memories can begin. (Photo: Business Wire)

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To help military families transitioning back to civilian life thrive and make new memories together, Pillsbury has partnered with nonprofit Operation Homefront to provide “The Welcome Home,” a rent-free, Atlanta-based transitional home for military families, starting with Trevor, Brittany and their young son.

“We believe what matters most is made at home. Every family deserves to have a place to share moments together, especially military families who have had a family member away on active duty,” said Tiffany Seelen, brand experience manager at Pillsbury. “With this partnership we wanted to give military families more than simply a place to live, but also a stable, comfortable home – and everything it represents – when transitioning back to civilian life.”

To celebrate this homecoming, Pillsbury has teamed up with Todd Gurley – Atlanta Falcons’ running back and former Georgia Bulldog – to welcome the family to the neighborhood and their new rent-free home, ahead of Veteran’s Day.

“Both Georgia and our military families hold a special place in my heart, so I’m honored to partner with Pillsbury to welcome Trevor, Brittany and their family home to the Atlanta area,” said Gurley. “I’m excited to give them the warm welcome they deserve. One of my goals this year has been to support the community by focusing on physical, social and emotional well-being and partnering with Pillsbury and Operation Homefront furthers that goal.”

As an Air Force Aircraft Mechanic, Trevor served for seven years including two deployments and now, with the support of Pillsbury and Operation Homefront, he’s coming home with his wife, Brittany, and 5-year-old son, just in time for the holidays. Both Trevor and Brittany grew up in the area and this rent-free transitional home will enable them to have their family and a support system nearby. Pillsbury’s “The Welcome Home” will be part of Operation Homefront’s Transitional Homes for Community Reintegration (THCR) program. Through THCR, the family will be assigned a designated caseworker and financial counselor who will work with them to create realistic financial, educational, employment and personal goal plans. They will also gain knowledge on the home buying process, work to improve credit scores, pay off debt, accumulate emergency savings, and establish ties to the community they reside in.

“Pillsbury and Operation Homefront are providing a fresh start for our family and an incredible opportunity for us to achieve financial freedom in an extremely uncertain time in our lives,” said Trevor. “It will be a blessing to be around our families and spend holidays with our loved ones. We look forward to showing our son where we grew up and met, while making our own memories and new traditions.”

Pillsbury is excited to help Trevor and his family kick-off a new beginning and begin making their homemade memories together.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

About Operation Homefront

About Operation Homefront: Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, over 90 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley is an NFL running back for the Atlanta Falcons. Throughout his professional career to date, Gurley has rushed for 5,826 yards on 1,364 carries, scored 75 total TDs, has been named to the Pro Bowl three times, and was named Associated Press First Team All Pro in 2017 and 2018. Following the 2017 season, Gurley was awarded with the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year Award after he ran for 1,305 yards and 13 rushing TDs, and tallied 788 yards and six receiving touchdowns. Gurley was drafted 10th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams, and joined the Falcons as a free agent in 2020. Gurley founded the Make A Difference Every Day (M.A.D.E.) Foundation on the principle of supporting youth by focusing on their physical, social, and educational health. M.A.D.E. aims to give youth a unique perspective on life through sports, education and community involvement, building character that will remain with them for a lifetime. Gurley is represented by Roc Nation Sports, and is a native of Tarboro, NC.