Pacific Prime and Allianz Launch New SME Plan

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with Allianz*, Pacific Prime Insurance Brokers Singapore (“Pacific Prime”) announces the launch of a new SME Solutions plan, offering small and mid-sized enterprises with comprehensive benefits at a competitive price in the market.

From now until 1st January 2021, a limited number of clients of the SME Solutions plan will be able to receive preferential rates and bonus coverage.

Olivier Zeller, Singapore CEO at Pacific Prime, says that: “In light of global economic uncertainties, small and mid-sized enterprises often consider switching to policies based on price which can lead to administrative and claim issues down the line. The SME Solutions plan is designed to address this concern, making affordability a central tenet, whilst ensuring a robust and sustainable plan.”

The SME Solutions plan is flexible and provides easy access via an online portal. It enables SME employers to select the plan modules that best suit their employees’ needs. Moreover, the plan onboards eligible employees without delays.

Employees will be able to benefit from:

Freedom to choose medical provider(s)

Cover for Telehealth consultations

Direct billing for eligible inpatient costs

Speedy claims process tackled via a mobile app

Wellbeing support services like the HealthSteps wellness app

Dedicated 24/7 helpline

COVID-19 related support services and medical evacuation if suitable treatment is not available locally (subject to permissions from relevant governments)

Rifka Chaouki, Head of International Health for Singapore at Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty, said “We’re delighted to work with Pacific Prime Singapore to offer this unique proposition to small and medium businesses in Singapore. Reflecting our combined market knowledge and expertise, SME Solutions meets a need in the market for flexible, comprehensive cover. A distinctive benefit of the plan will be the Moratorium available for very small groups to ensure employees are protected in the fastest possible way.”

For more information about the SME Solutions plan or to receive a tailored premium quotation, please visit its dedicated plan page.

* Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty Singapore Branch is the insurer and Allianz Care is the administrator.

About Pacific Prime Singapore

Pacific Prime is an award-winning health insurance broker and employee benefits specialist, offering a range of insurance solutions for individuals, families, and companies. Established in 1999, Pacific Prime has worked with clients across the globe to help them secure the best value insurance products and services.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.sg/

About Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) is a leading global corporate insurance carrier and a key business unit of Allianz Group. We provide risk consultancy, property-casualty insurance solutions and alternative risk transfer for a wide spectrum of commercial, corporate and specialty risks across 10 dedicated lines of business. Worldwide, AGCS operates with its own teams in 32 countries and through the Allianz Group network and partners in over 200 countries and territories, employing over 4,450 people. As one of the largest Property-Casualty units of Allianz Group, we are backed by strong and stable financial ratings. In 2019, AGCS generated a total of €9.1 billion gross premium globally. For more information, please visit https://www.agcs.allianz.com/ or follow us on Twitter @AGCS_Insurance and LinkedIn.

About Allianz Care

Allianz Care provides international health, life and disability cover and services to a wide range of customers, including multinational companies, intergovernmental organisations and private individuals and families. Our mission is to ensure that customers have access to quality healthcare through our support, care and commitment to go the extra mile. We are a truly global health partner ensuring fast and simple access to the best advice, treatment and value for our customers. Allianz Care is the international health brand of Allianz Partners. For additional information, please visit www.allianzcare.com or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.