Home Instead Australia Leverages SugarCRM to Revolutionise Care Delivery and Engagement With Seniors

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM Inc., the innovator of time-aware customer experience (CX), today announced that Home Instead Australia has expanded its relationship with SugarCRM through extended use of its time-aware CX platform to deepen its engagement with clients, their families and the community and to deliver more personalised care and experience.

With the growing number of seniors increasing sharply, Home Instead Australia’s commitment towards supporting seniors, their families and the communities remain unwavering. They understand that great care outcomes and services start with understanding their clients and the community, and the best way is to engage with them at a deeper and personalised level.

“We pride ourselves with the level of high quality, relationship-based in-home care services that are rendered by our highly-skilled and trained caregivers,” said Justin Toon, Director – Information Technology, Home Instead Australia. “Our expanded use of SugarCRM’s CX platform will greatly enhance our ability with a clearer view of our clients’ journey and their engagement with us. It will allow us to become more deeply engaged with current clients, drive stronger relationships with them as well as increase our reach into the community.”

Home Instead Australia will continue to leverage Sugar Sell, Sugar Serve and Sugar Connect and expand use across the team to capture, track and analyse data used to develop relationships at every stage of their engagement with clients and families. The data will also be used to drive market segmentation and for more personalised interactions and care information through Sugar Market’s marketing automation capabilities, together with Sugar Customer Journey Visual Task Manager.

“Our society is ageing globally, and it is important we understand how senior care can be tailored based on a deeper connection and understanding of what they need. We are proud to work with Home Instead Australia and be their long-time partner towards bringing more specialised care into the community via their in-home care services and more,” commented Jason du Preez, SVP and GM, Asia Pacific, Sugar CRM. “At Sugar, we believe in working with customers to create a clear view of their customers and with great understanding comes improved communications, increased engagement and growth through the use of Sugar’s time-aware CX platform.”

In order to support effective care continuum as well as sustainable care models, Home Instead Australia will be looking at future considerations including Sugar’s AI-enabled capabilities to predict, forecast and take actions to enhance its business models. Sugar’s time-aware CX solutions enable marketing, sales, and service teams to gain a high-definition view of the customer and deliver a better experience across the customer journey. To learn more, visit https://www.sugarcrm.com/solutions/.

About Home Instead Australia

Home Instead Australia has been the trusted partner for care services in Australia since 2005. Part of a global in-home care services provider with footprints across 14 countries, Home Instead Australia is a locally owned and operated national network with more than 40 offices serving seniors from across the country’s major states and cities.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM’s time-aware sales, marketing and service software helps companies deliver a high-definition (HD-CX) customer experience. For mid-market companies and anyone that wants a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives teams the time-aware customer data they need to achieve a clear view of the customer and reach new levels of business performance and predictability and increase customer lifetime value.

More than 4,500 companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.