VFS Global expands India passport and consular services network to its 12th country - United States

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its expanding service network for the Government of India’s Ministry of External Affairs worldwide, VFS Global has been awarded the contract to exclusively manage visa, OCI, passport, renunciation of Indian citizenship, and Global Entry Programme (GEP) verification services for the Government of India, across six cities in the United States of America: Washington DC, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston.

Effective 04 November 2020, VFS Global has commenced the following services in these cities for Indian or US citizens, and for third-country nationals: Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) application, passport application, renunciation of Indian citizenship and Global Entry Programme (GEP) verification services.

VFS Global has been serving the Government of India since 2008. The United States is the 12th country in which VFS Global will provide passport, visa and consular services for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. At present, VFS Global manages 44 Passport and Visa Application Centres for the Government of India in 11 countries: Australia, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

The centres will be equipped with world-class facilities aimed at providing an easily accessible and a superior application experience for customers and will make the application process more convenient for travellers. These services are expected to benefit the over 4 million-strong Indian diaspora community in the United States, as well as customers who apply for India visas from the US. Customers can visit https://www.indianembassyusa.gov.in for the latest information.

With a vast global network of visa and consular application centres, VFS Global provides Passport and Consular Services to 10 governments through 95 appplication centres in 30 countries worldwide.