Toyota Motor Corporation Australia selects Cigniti Technologies as a strategic Quality Engineering partner.

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cigniti Technologies, a global leader in independent quality engineering and software testing services, is now a strategic Quality Engineering panel vendor for Toyota Motor Corporation Australia (TMCA), a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, to help accelerate its Quality & Digital transformation journey over the next 3 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO at Cigniti Technologies, said: “It is exciting and a proud moment for all of us at Cigniti to serve a leading automobile company. In this IOT enabled future of connected and autonomous vehicles, Technology will disrupt the entire automobile value chain. Software is going to greatly influence the future of the automobile industry. Digital transformation in the automobile industry will take place in the future across the value chain from the connected supply chain and manufacturing, to providing a virtual experience in the car buying process, Car Mobility as a Service, and autonomous driving. It is very important to ensure that high quality software will enhance the customer experience.”

Cigniti has been working with Toyota Australia since 2017. This new agreement with Cigniti will assist Toyota in increasing its automation cadence by achieving test automation and non-functional testing goals across multiple digital platforms.

Cigniti Australia has enabled over 80 organisations from Airlines, Government agencies, Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities and Manufacturing sectors in their software testing and quality assurance transformation journey in the past 6 years.

