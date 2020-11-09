Vonage Helps AIoT Platform Tuya Power Smart Home Products with Communication and Authentication Solutions

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been chosen by the leading global Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) platform, Tuya, to enhance end-user customer experience and engagement for its users around the world.

With its AI+IoT solutions, Tuya enables manufacturers, brands, OEMs and retail chains to transform products into smart devices and systems. Providing a one-stop solution that includes hardware access, cloud services, and app development, the company powers more than 500 product categories, and has deployed more than 90,000 smart products. Headquartered in the United States, Tuya also operates in Germany, India, Japan and China, and has more than 180,000 clients in more than 190 countries.

Vonage APIs allow developers to easily enhance and build intelligent, intuitive customer experiences directly into their existing applications and devices. Tuya is leveraging the Vonage SMS API to help brands set up instant notification features on their smart home products. Embedded within Tuya’s platform, the Vonage SMS API delivers timely automated notifications to ensure end users have a seamless experience, from fast, easy sign-on processes to customer support and more. Tuya also provides OTP (one-time password) logins and sign-up solutions using Vonage, enabling the creation of secure smart devices and systems.

“We’re committed to helping brands power their platforms and build IoT systems effortlessly. Vonage’s SMS API, embedded within our smart IoT platform, enables Tuya to power smart products with instant notification features and authentication solutions. This allows brands to create a secure product and provide great customer support while reducing business costs,” said Ross Luo, General Manager Asia Pacific, Tuya.

According to Transforma Insights, there were 7.6 billion active IoT devices in 2019. This is expected to grow to 24.1 billion in 2030 with the consumer sector leading in terms of connected devices with 65 percent of all connections.1 Asia Pacific is expected to become the largest regional smart home market, with a market size of US$ 115.9 billion in 2030.2

“Delivering a great customer experience can be a challenge due to high SMS charges and weak network signals which can lead to failed deliveries. Businesses need a fast and efficient way to reach their customers no matter where they are located. Vonage’s SMS API enables messages to be sent to any SMS-capable device quickly and reliably, reducing the cost of failed messages and enabling businesses to effectively communicate with their customers worldwide,” said Sunny Rao, Vonage Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Asia Pacific region.

Mr. Luo presented during a recent Vonage virtual event, sharing how Tuya is leveraging Vonage to strengthen their customer engagement. The Vonage Communications Platform allows for the integration of fully programmable APIs into existing products, workflows and systems and from which the Company’s unified communications and contact center solutions are built. With more than one million registered developers, the Vonage Platform provides businesses throughout the Asia-Pacific market and worldwide with the power and flexibility to integrate multiple communications channels − video, voice, chat, messaging, email and verification − into their applications, products, and workflows to create new paradigms in their industries. Through its partners, Vonage’s platform is at the centre of many notable transformational projects in the region, and a de facto for startups.

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About Tuya

Tuya provides a global-leading AI+IoT platform that brings smart products to life for manufacturers, brands, OEMs and retail chains. The platform offers hardware access, cloud services and app development. Tuya also helps brands upgrade their technology and business models, enabling them to deliver smart devices to meet consumer demand. Tuya serves more than 180,000 clients in over 190 countries powering over 90 thousand products such as lighting, appliances, and surveillance equipment. Tuya is internationally operated, with local headquarters in the U.S., China, Germany, Japan, and India. The Tuya Cloud processes over 40 million daily AI voice interactions from its five global data centers.

For more information, please visit Tuya's Website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

1https://www.iot-now.com/2020/05/20/102937-global-iot-market-to-grow-to-1-5trn-annual-revenue-by-2030/

2https://www.statista.com/statistics/823663/smart-home-market-revenue-worldwide-by-region/#:~:text=In%202030%2C%20Asia%20Pacific%20is,of%20115.9%20billion%20U.S.%20dollars.