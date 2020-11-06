4th Annual POSiBLE LA Entrepreneur Expo Pivots to Virtual Format to Help Local Latino Business Owners Navigate Through the COVID-19 Pandemic 

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Univision Los Angeles, part of Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., has announced its 4th annual POSiBLE LA Entrepreneur Expo, an event created to empower Latino small business owners to adapt and grow their organizations through the current COVID-19 pandemic. This year, POSiBLE LA is completely virtual, recognizing and embracing how many employers and employees are operating in the current climate. The three-day event kicks off on Wednesday, November 11 and runs through Friday, November 13, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT each day. To pre-register for this free, informative event and view the complete schedule and list of speakers, visit https://www.posiblela.com/.

Wells Fargo once again returns as a presenting sponsor with Tito’s Handmade Vodka signing on for the second year as a silver sponsor. POSiBLE LA 2020 content partners include AVIA Corporation, GK Capital, Growth Institute, the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the Women’s Business Center.

“ Now more than ever Latino business owners need our help,” said Luis Patiño, president and general manager, Univision Los Angeles. “ They continue to be among the hardest hit during the pandemic, struggling to keep their businesses open and their employees paid, all while ensuring the health and safety of their own families. This year’s free, virtual event is perhaps the most relevant and timely expo we’ve ever produced, and one that is poised to help businesses of every size power through these challenging times.”

“ We are once again thrilled to support POSiBLE L.A., one of the region’s largest small- business-focused events empowering the Latino community,” said Natasha Mata, Wells Fargo region bank president. “ At Wells Fargo, we are committed to assisting the Latino small business community with helpful tools and resources as we navigate unprecedented times.”

POSiBLE LA Participants will hear from top entrepreneurs and self-made professionals about how to plan, finance, structure, grow and launch their own business. Speakers and sessions include:

¡Quiero Dinero! Herramientas Financieras Para Éxito (I Want Money, Financial Tools for Success) – Presented by Wells Fargo and moderated by Gabriela Teissier, anchor/reporter for Univision 34’s morning news, this panel will provide insights on how to attain funding, available scholarships and how to create a business plan.

Dile Hola A La Tecnología: Saca Tu Negocio De Las Cuatro Paredes (Say Hello to Technology: Take Your Business Beyond the Four Walls) – this panel will explore the tools and resources available to help small businesses pivot to a digital business model. Liliana Garcia, POSiBLE Radio Host, Claudia Shah, Business Consultant at the Small Business Development Center, and Roberto Martinez, Google’s national trainer and digital coach, will lead the conversation.

Financial expert Julie Stav will deliver a keynote address, “De Estudiante a Inversionista” (From Student to Investor), focused on the importance of investing and learning how to make your money work for you. The session will include an interactive review of top investing applications.

Best-selling entrepreneur Carlos Marquez will also give a keynote address, “Tu Casa, Tu Nuevo Negocio” (Your Home, Your New Business), on business strategies to help owners operate their business from home.

A recent Stanford Business Graduate School study examining the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Latino business community found that “ Latino-owned businesses are largely operating in industries that have taken a hard hit from the pandemic… Industries that report ‘large negative impacts’ as a result of COVID-19 include a large number of Latino-owned businesses. For example, the accommodation and food services industry has the highest share of all businesses that report being negatively impacted by the pandemic in June 2020 (71%), and 13% of all Latino-owned employer businesses are located in this sector, second only to the construction industry. Conversely, only 15% of the businesses in the finance and insurance industry report a large negative impact, an industry that represents only 3% of all Latino-owned employer businesses.i

”Once registered, attendees will be emailed a unique access link to access the Expo. Visit corporate.univision.com for more information on Univision, and follow @UnivisionPRTeam on Twitter and Instagram.

i https://www.gsb.stanford.edu/sites/default/files/publication-pdf/slei-research-spotlight-2020-ongoing-impact-covid-19-latino-owned-businesses.pdf?pid=Stanford_ExecEd-1506318726.1603924092