Epic Games and Disney Expand Collaboration with New Disney+ Offer

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Epic announces a special offering for Fortnite players. From November 11 through December 31, 2020, Fortnite players age 18+ who make a real-money purchase in-game and who are new subscribers to Disney+ can receive up to two months of service in participating territories across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand where Disney+ is available. This latest announcement continues the long-standing relationship between Epic Games and Disney and paves the way for exciting future collaboration and crossovers.

In addition to being the home of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic, Disney+ also features “The Simpsons” library, “Hamilton,” and more! Fortnite’s latest season brings the Lore, Legends, Heroes, and Villains from Marvel -- including Iron Man, Groot, and more -- to Epic’s popular game, played by more than 350 million players worldwide.

"We're always looking for ways to add value for our Fortnite players, whether it's with gameplay or other types of entertainment experiences," said Adam Sussman, President of Epic Games. "Extending our partnership with Disney lets us further expand on that value, unlocking an incredible amount of entertainment for our players on Disney's growing streaming platform, and just in time for The Mandalorian Season 2."

"After years of a strong relationship between Disney and Epic, we’re excited to expand on our collaboration with the new Disney+ Fortnite offer,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney+. “We’re coming up on the 1-year anniversary of Disney+ and delighted to mark the occasion by extending the Disney+ experience and incredible content to Fortnite’s passionate fans.”

Players can claim the Disney+ Fortnite offer by visiting a redemption website following their Fortnite real-money purchase. To redeem the offer, eligible new Disney+ subscribers will be required to set up a Disney+ account. The offer rolls into a Disney+ subscription. You can find full details for the offer and answers to additional questions at http://www.fortnite.com/news/get-two-months-of-disney-plus-on-us.

About Epic Games

Founded in 1991, Epic Games is an American company founded by CEO Tim Sweeney. The company is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina and has more than 40 offices worldwide. Today Epic is a leading interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology. Epic operates Fortnite, one of the world’s largest games with over 350 million accounts and 2.5 billion friend connections. Epic also develops Unreal Engine, which powers the world’s leading games and is also adopted across industries such as film and television, architecture, automotive, manufacturing, and simulation. Through Unreal Engine, Epic Games Store, and Epic Online Services, Epic provides an end-to-end digital ecosystem for developers and creators to build, distribute, and operate games and other content.

About Fortnite

Fortnite is the completely free online game where you and your friends fight to be the last one standing in Battle Royale, join forces to make your own Creative games, or catch a live show at Party Royale. Download now and jump into the action on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, Android, PC, and Mac. Learn more at www.fortnite.com.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney’s Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.