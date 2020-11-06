Global Breast Imaging Devices Market Report (2020 to 2030) - COVID-19 Growth and Change - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Breast Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global breast imaging devices market.

The global breast imaging devices market is expected to decline from $3.51 billion in 2019 to $3.46 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.45%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $5.07 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 13.56%.

The breast imaging devices market covered in this report is segmented by product type into tomosynthesis; breast ultrasound; breast MRI; mammography; nuclear imaging; others. It is also segmented by technology into ionizing; non ionizing, and by end user into hospitals and clinics; breast care centers; diagnostic imaging centers.

High cost associated with breast imaging devices is expected to limit the growth of the market in the near future. The cost of digital mammography systems varies for different models and companies. For instance, the cost of the 2D model's mammography systems ranges between $65,000 to $95,000 for GE Healthcare and Hologic, Inc products. Whereas 3D models of the same company's range between $90,000 to $200,000. In addition to this, the premium 3D models of GE Healthcare and Hologic Inc. are priced between $1,40,000 to $2,75,000. Therefore, the high cost of breast imaging systems is a major concern for end-users, which is predicted to hinder the growth of breast imaging devices market over the forecast period.

Major players operating in breast imaging devices market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as the launch of technologically advanced or innovative products and product portfolio expansion, which is likely to be a leading trend in the breast imaging market. Various companies are introducing new advanced devices in the market to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment.

The rising prevalence of breast cancer is anticipated to contribute to the breast imaging devices market's growth. A growing number of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), hormonal imbalances, menopause, and various reproductive disorders have significantly increased the risks of breast cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, impacting 2.1 million women annually. Breast cancer causes the highest number of cancer-related deaths among women. In 2018, approximately 627,000 women died from cancer, which is about 15% of all cancer deaths across the globe. Thereby, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer is expected to boost the demand for detection and diagnosis equipment including breast imaging devices over the forthcoming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Breast Imaging Devices Market Characteristics

3. Breast Imaging Devices Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Breast Imaging Devices Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Breast Imaging Devices Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market

4. Breast Imaging Devices Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Breast Imaging Devices Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Breast Imaging Devices Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global Breast Imaging Devices Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5. Breast Imaging Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Breast Imaging Devices Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Breast Imaging Devices Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Dilon Technologies Inc.

Hologic Inc

Gamma Medica Inc

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

SonoCine Inc

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

Canon Inc.

Dilon Technologies Inc

Delphinus Medical Technologies

Planmed Oy

Micrima Limited

CMR Naviscan Corporation

SuperSonic Imagine

Carestream Health

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/479fk5