Global Smart Connected Baby Monitors Market Report 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The smart connected baby monitors market is poised to grow by $ 34.85 mn, during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
The report on smart connected baby monitors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the innovation in technology and product features and growing smartphone penetration and an increasing number of working mothers. In addition, Innovation in technology and product features is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
This study identifies the branding, advertising, and promotions of smart connected baby monitors as one of the prime reasons driving the smart connected baby monitors market growth during the next few years. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart connected baby monitors market vendors that include Arlo Technologies Inc., Baby Gear Essentials, Dorel Industries Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., iBaby Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lorex Technology Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, NETGEAR Inc., and VTech Holdings Ltd.
Also, the smart connected baby monitors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Audio and video monitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Audio monitors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arlo Technologies Inc.
- Baby Gear Essentials
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Eastman Kodak Co.
- iBaby Labs Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Lorex Technology Inc.
- Motorola Mobility LLC
- NETGEAR Inc.
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
