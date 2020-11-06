Go Insurance and Indiana University School of Medicine Team Up to Boost Car Safety for Kids

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Go Insurance, an auto insurance company revolutionizing insurance by using data analytics to make roads safer and save customers time and money, announced today that it is teaming up with Indiana University School of Medicine to provide free car seats for families in need. This giveaway is part of Go Insurance’s newly launched national child passenger safety program, which works to ensure every caregiver in America is equipped with the best tools to safely transport the children they care for in a secure, properly installed car seat.

Go Insurance is launching the program in collaboration with child passenger safety experts in three states with high rates of injuries and fatalities for child passengers. The company is granting a total of $40,000 to Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, TX, to distribute brand new car seats to local families in need.

To kick off the giveaway, there will be a car seat distribution event on Saturday, November 7 in Hobart, IN, at Hobart Fire Station #1, 401 East Tenth Street -- the first of two in the state this month. Car seat distributions will continue in Indiana into 2021.

Go Insurance’s child passenger safety initiative was created in response to a report released by the nonprofit Go Safe Labs, showing that Indiana is the fourth least safe state in the nation for children traveling in passenger vehicles. Between 2015 - 2018, Go Safe Labs found that 383 children were injured or killed in traffic accidents in the state, with 73 percent of accidents occurring in rural areas and 27 percent in urban areas. The group analyzed publicly available data from government sources involving over 300,000 people involved in fatal accidents to find the top states with the most child injuries or fatalities.

“Providing car seats to families in need is part of Go Insurance’s commitment to keeping everyone safe on the road in Indiana and across the nation,” said Kevin Pomplun, Co-Founder and CEO of Go Insurance. “Car seats save lives. Every family should have access to a properly installed, high quality car seat to keep their kids safe. Go Insurance is thrilled to work with Indiana University School of Medicine to advance our shared goal of increasing safety for kids in cars.”

“The Automotive Safety Program at the Indiana University School of Medicine works to keep families safe across the state of Indiana. With Go Insurance’s support, we will be able to get car seats to hundreds of families,” said Marsha French, Director of the Indiana University School of Medicine Automotive Safety Program. “Our work is especially important now as the weather is worsening and families are preparing to travel by car this holiday season.”

Company Description: Go Insurance is an innovative insurance company revolutionizing a vital industry by harnessing the power of data analytics to help drivers enjoy safer roads and to save money. The Go Safe Map now analyzes 10 trillion miles of driving data -- combined from over 200 federal, state, and local transportation databases, to help make roads safer.