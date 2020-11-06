Ole Smoky Distillery Announces Partnership to Support ‘Friends of the Smokies’ Organization

Ole Smoky Distillery has released a new limited-edition commemorative Ole Smoky ‘Friends of the Smokies’ Blackberry Moonshine that can be purchased at Ole Smoky’s Holler and Barrelhouse Distilleries in Gatlinburg and The Barn in Pigeon Forge. A portion of the sales of each moonshine jar sold benefits the Friends of the Smokies. (Photo: Business Wire)

GATLINBURG, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ole Smoky Distillery, one of the nation’s fastest growing spirits companies, announced today its renewed partnership with the Friends of the Smokies, an East Tennessee non-profit organization that assists the National Park Service in its mission to preserve and protect the Great Smoky Mountains National Park by raising funds and public awareness, and providing volunteers for needed projects.

Ole Smoky Distillery and the Friends of the Smokies are partnering together to help raise awareness and funds that support the Great Smoky Mountains Park, which encompasses over 800 square miles in the Southern Appalachian Mountains. No other area of equal size in a temperate climate can match the park's amazing diversity.

“The Great Smoky Mountains and Moonshine have a long and storied history together. As our proud home, Ole Smoky’s mission, vision and values are centered around the heritage and richness of the Smokies. We are honored to partner with the Friends of the Smokies to ensure the protection of the most visited National Park in the United States. With over 12 million visitors in the last year alone, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is, by far, the most visited national park in the United States,” said Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery.

In the mid-1700s, many Irish and Scottish immigrants settled in the Smoky Mountains. They brought with them their Celtic music (which later morphed into bluegrass) and their time-honored practice of distilling whiskey. While European whiskey is often made with malted barley or other grains, the settlers in the Smokies used locally grown corn.

“This is a wonderful way to commemorate the most-visited distillery in the world and #1 moonshine brand in the U.S., while supporting America’s most-visited national park,” said Tim Chandler, Executive Director & CEO of Friends of the Smokies. “The commitment and financial support our partners contribute is critical to the success of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Proceeds from Ole Smoky Distillery will benefit various programs that protect and preserve our beloved national park.”

Ole Smoky Distillery has released a new limited-edition commemorative Ole Smoky ‘Friends of the Smokies’ Blackberry Moonshine that can be purchased at Ole Smoky’s Holler and Barrelhouse Distilleries in Gatlinburg and The Barn in Pigeon Forge. A portion of the sales of each moonshine jar sold benefits the Friends of the Smokies. Additional Ole Smoky Distillery events and activities to support the Friends of the Smokies will continue into 2021.

About Friends of the Smokies

Friends of Great Smoky Mountains National Park assists the National Park Service in its mission to preserve and protect the Great Smoky Mountains National Park by raising funds and public awareness, and providing volunteers for needed projects. For more information, visit: https://friendsofthesmokies.org/.

About Ole Smoky® Distillery LLC:

Ole Smoky is the leading distiller of premium moonshine in the world and the first federally licensed distillery in the history of East Tennessee. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky's roots can be traced to the Smoky Mountains' earliest settlers, families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit. Today, Ole Smoky retails globally and offers more than 25 creative moonshine flavors and 17 inventive whiskey flavors.

Ole Smoky can be found at the company's distilleries, online, in grocery and liquor stores nationwide, as well as in on-premise establishments, including some of the biggest music and sporting venues in the country. Ole Smoky's four famed distilleries include three in East Tennessee – The Holler, The Barrelhouse and The Barn – and 6th & Peabody in Nashville.