SM Institute Selects Advantages Digital Learning Solutions to Provide Virtual Learning for Future K-pop Artists

SEOUL, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global K-pop entertainment group SM Entertainment (SME) today announced a partnership with Advantages Digital Learning Solutions (ADLS) wherein ADLS will provide virtual learning for grades K-12 to the SM Institute, the first official K-pop school. The US-based ADLS provides online content in core subjects, and will soon offer specialized content designed to develop the performance skills of SM Institute students.

A joint venture established by SM Entertainment and Jongro Haneul Education, a leader in the domestic academy industry, SM Institute provides an exceptional learning experience that supports personalized learning without time and space constraints by applying advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence. Esteem, an SME affiliate, is also involved in the management of SMI Institute, providing expertise in modeling, entertainment and influence management, as well as fashion.

“Nurturing and developing pop culture artists requires extensive training, and as a result many budding artists give up on their education,” observed SM Institute President Choi Jin Young. “Through Advantages Digital Learning Solutions, SM Institute will leverage online learning to ensure that our students don’t have to abandon their education. This unique approach will allow students to pursue a wide range of potential pathways for their talents.”

“We have provided virtual learning in a wide range of environments, but this will be our first program connected to the music and entertainment industry at this scale,” said Pam Dion, CEO of ADLS. “We are honored and excited to work with SM Entertainment to provide content to the SM Institute.”

The ADLS/SME partnership also allows SM Institute to offer program applicants and other students a fine arts catalog of online courses that will include subjects like dance, choreography, voice, music appreciation, modeling and Korean culture and history.

“The fine arts catalog is an incredible new component for Advantages Digital Learning Solutions. It allows us to bring the ‘Korean Wave’ to a much larger and more diverse audience, and new fine arts options to kids anywhere in the world,” Dion explained.

SM Institute will begin accepting applications in late 2020 for the inaugural class which begins in March 2021. The company plans to expand internationally beginning in 2021, with a second location in Los Angeles followed by other major cities across Asia.

For more information, visit https://advantages-dls.com or email info@advantages-dls.com