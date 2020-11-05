Billy Horschel and Velocity Global Renew Ahead of the Masters

DENVER & PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Billy Horschel will wear the “Velocity Global” name on the front of his hat when he tees off at the 84th Masters Tournament one week from today. The five-time PGA TOUR champion and Velocity Global announced a multi-year extension of their partnership first announced in January this year.

“Our partnership is one of shared values and ambition,” said Billy Horschel. “Velocity Global helps companies grow worldwide. I work hard to improve and grow my performance on the course, while also growing the game with my AJGA junior event as well as playing a global schedule to share the values of our sport in countries across the world. We both believe in approaching business and life by putting people first and giving back to our communities. Velocity Global is in the midst of seismic growth and I’m proud to wear the name of a valued partner that I so closely I identify with.”

Denver-based Velocity Global recently announced the openings of its European and Asia-Pacific headquarters where its client base grew as much as 200% this year. Clients rely on Velocity Global’s expertise and global infrastructure to hire internationally without the cost or complexity of setting up their own foreign legal entities. As a strategic partner, Velocity Global manages in-country compliance, payroll, and benefits for its clients’ supported employees.

“Our relationship with Billy is a partnership first and foremost,” said Rob Wellner, Velocity Global chief revenue officer. “This was a strange year for golf and Billy responded with resilience. He immediately supported those in need, and as a member of the PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council he was integral to the implementation of measures that kept the TOUR moving forward. As a human and a professional, he aligns with the values of Velocity Global.”

Early in the pandemic, Horschel donated half of his earnings at THE PLAYERS Championship to Feeding Northeast Florida, a foodbank that he is actively involved with. Velocity Global also introduced Horschel to First Descents, a Colorado-based non-profit that provides innovative adventure-based programming for young adults coping with cancer and multiple sclerosis. Velocity Global supports them through volunteerism and fundraising and following the introduction, Horschel made a generous donation to support their mission.

Horschel is currently ranked 39th in the Official World Golf Rankings heading into the Masters.

ABOUT VELOCITY GLOBAL

Velocity Global helps companies grow globally. Founded in 2014, Velocity Global’s clients rely on its expertise and global infrastructure in 185 countries to hire compliantly around the world, increase revenue, scale efficiently, and access global talent. Named a “Leader” in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall, Velocity Global is a strategic partner to its clients with comprehensive services led by its core offering of International PEO as well as Immigration, Entity Setup and Support, Global Talent Acquisition, and Consulting. Velocity Global is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with regional headquarters in Amsterdam and Singapore, and local employees in 14 countries.