India Make-Up Market to 2024 - Tops 3 Companies are Unilever, L`Oreal and Revlon - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Indian make-up sector is led by the lip make-up category in both value and volume terms in 2019, while nail make-up category is expected to register fastest value and volume growth during 2019-2024. Department stores was the leading channel for distribution of make-up products in India. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector, followed by glass and rigid metal. Unilever, L`Oreal S.A. and Revlon, Inc. are the top three companies in the Indian make-up sector.

This report on the make-up sector in India provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.

What else is contained?

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for eye make-up, face make-up, lip make-up and nail make-up with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024

Leading players: Market share of companies (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2019

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: tube, jar, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, aerosol, speciality container and other pack type, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, prize off and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton - folding, blister pack, bag, sleeve and shrink wrap.

Reasons to Buy

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Scope

Executive summary

Part 1: Market Environment

Value and volume share of

India in the global and Asia Pacific markets

Growth analysis of India compared to other leading countries in the Asia Pacific market

PCC and PCE of India compared to global and Asia Pacific market

Part 2: Sector Deep Dive

India make up sector snapshot

Market size analysis

Demand for premium products

Cross category comparison value growth analysis and category winners and losers

Cross category comparison volume growth analysis and category winners and losers

Part 3: Category Deep Dive

Per capita consumption analysis by category

Market size analysis category: eye make up

Segment level analysis (in value terms) eye make up

Segment level analysis (in volume terms) eye make up

Market size analysis

category: face make up

Segment level analysis (in value terms) face make up

Segment level analysis (in volume terms) face make up

Market size analysis

category: lip make up

Segment level analysis (in value terms) lip make up

Segment level analysis (in volume terms) lip make up

Market size analysis category: nail make up

Part 4: Distribution Analysis

Channel share analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading companies value share

Brand share analysis of top five companies

Brand share analysis of top five companies by category

Private label share analysis by category

Growth of private labels compared to branded products

Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category

Part 6: Packaging Analysis

Pack material growth analysis

Pack type growth analysis

Closure type growth analysis

Primary outer type growth analysis

Part 7: City Deep Dive

Market size analysis of top ten cities

Market size analysis of top ten cities by category

Leading cities contribution to volume growth

Part 8: Consumergraphics

Demographic analysis

Part 9: Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP growth and inflation

Population growth

Labor market trend

Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends

India risk index (GCRI) 2019

India risk analysis

compared to global and Asia Pacific markets

Methodology

Definitions

Appendix

