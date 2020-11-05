India Make-Up Market to 2024 - Tops 3 Companies are Unilever, L`Oreal and Revlon - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "India Make-Up - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian make-up sector is led by the lip make-up category in both value and volume terms in 2019, while nail make-up category is expected to register fastest value and volume growth during 2019-2024. Department stores was the leading channel for distribution of make-up products in India. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector, followed by glass and rigid metal. Unilever, L`Oreal S.A. and Revlon, Inc. are the top three companies in the Indian make-up sector.
This report on the make-up sector in India provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.
What else is contained?
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for eye make-up, face make-up, lip make-up and nail make-up with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024
- Leading players: Market share of companies (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2019
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, "dollar stores", variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: tube, jar, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, aerosol, speciality container and other pack type, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, prize off and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton - folding, blister pack, bag, sleeve and shrink wrap.
Reasons to Buy
- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis
- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities
- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning
- Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion
- The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector
- Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.
Key Topics Covered:
Report Scope
- Executive summary
Part 1: Market Environment
- Value and volume share of
- India in the global and Asia Pacific markets
- Growth analysis of India compared to other leading countries in the Asia Pacific market
- PCC and PCE of India compared to global and Asia Pacific market
Part 2: Sector Deep Dive
- India make up sector snapshot
- Market size analysis
- Demand for premium products
- Cross category comparison value growth analysis and category winners and losers
- Cross category comparison volume growth analysis and category winners and losers
Part 3: Category Deep Dive
- Per capita consumption analysis by category
- Market size analysis category: eye make up
- Segment level analysis (in value terms) eye make up
- Segment level analysis (in volume terms) eye make up
- Market size analysis
- category: face make up
- Segment level analysis (in value terms) face make up
- Segment level analysis (in volume terms) face make up
- Market size analysis
- category: lip make up
- Segment level analysis (in value terms) lip make up
- Segment level analysis (in volume terms) lip make up
- Market size analysis category: nail make up
Part 4: Distribution Analysis
- Channel share analysis
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading companies value share
- Brand share analysis of top five companies
- Brand share analysis of top five companies by category
- Private label share analysis by category
- Growth of private labels compared to branded products
- Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category
Part 6: Packaging Analysis
- Pack material growth analysis
- Pack type growth analysis
- Closure type growth analysis
- Primary outer type growth analysis
Part 7: City Deep Dive
- Market size analysis of top ten cities
- Market size analysis of top ten cities by category
- Leading cities contribution to volume growth
Part 8: Consumergraphics
- Demographic analysis
Part 9: Macroeconomic Analysis
- GDP growth and inflation
- Population growth
- Labor market trend
- Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends
- India risk index (GCRI) 2019
- India risk analysis
- compared to global and Asia Pacific markets
- Methodology
- Definitions
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Unilever
- L`Oreal S.A.
- Revlon Inc.
- Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.
- Coty Inc.
- Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt Ltd
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Chambor
- Avon Products Inc.
- Faces Cosmatics Inc
- Maxcare International TRD CO L.L.C.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Amway Corporation
- Cosnova Gmbh
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cnzzri