UnitedLex and Upward! Foundation Take Action to Advance Social Justice, Equality, and Employee Well Being

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedLex, the leading technology and legal services company, expanded its global commitment to drive real and meaningful change in the communities in which it operates through its Upward! Foundation.

The Upward! Foundation provides financial and non-financial resources to support programs that provide critical relief and assistance for immediate humanitarian needs, strengthen workplace equality, nurture education and innovation, and ensure environmental sustainability around the world.

Since its founding in early 2020, the Upward! Foundation has donated over $200,000 USD to individuals and organizations that align with UnitedLex’s philanthropic priorities.

Mason Argiropoulos, Upward! Foundation board member and chief human resources officer at UnitedLex, said, “ We’ve challenged ourselves to think holistically about the global contribution we can make and asked how we can truly bring to life the promise and potential of equality, education, and environmental sustainability for everyone. Our answer is the Upward! Foundation, which empowers our employees to take real and decisive action to effect positive change.”

The first initiative of the Foundation was in response to COVID-19 and the imperative to aid UnitedLex employees and their families most impacted by the virus. While the pandemic was the founding initiative, it is the first of many to be supported by the Foundation in the coming years.

As part of that work, UnitedLex recently made multi-year financial commitments to two organizations that fight for racial justice and equality:

The Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race and Justice at Harvard Law School, which approaches public policy from a community justice lens

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, America’s premier legal organization fighting for racial justice through litigation, advocacy, and public education

Most recently, The Upward! Foundation completed a 30-day Charity Challenge raising $30,000 USD for the TRIBE Freedom Foundation to support its global initiative to end modern slavery and human trafficking. Funds were raised in partnership with Charity Miles, an app that turns all employee miles walked, run, or biked into donations for charity, with the goal of increasing teamwork, collaboration, and impact among UnitedLex employees.

“ We were looking for ways to encourage movement from a physical and mental health perspective, while also providing employees with the opportunity to make a true impact,” said Savitha Masson, Upward! Foundation committee member and legal advisory services director at UnitedLex. “ The challenge will be followed by many more in the coming years and we are excited to continue our partnership with Charity Miles for future initiatives.”

During November, the Upward! Foundation will be raising funds for Spreading Smiles Gyan Kendra, a school providing education for underprivileged children, located in an impoverished area close to UnitedLex’s Gurgaon, India offices. These funds will provide salaries for teachers and clothing for students and is part of an ongoing support effort by UnitedLex’s India CSR team.

“ Meeting great need requires great action. Through the Upward! Foundation, we look forward to engaging with our long-standing partners and our yet-to-be-discovered partners to strengthen a societal ecosystem that will support those that are most at risk of poverty, inequality, and violence—to create an inclusive and enduring positive impact throughout our global communities,” added Nitin Verma, Upward! Foundation committee member and director of operational excellence at UnitedLex.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a technology and legal services company committed to delivering full-scale Digital Transformation. The world’s most forward-thinking law departments rely on the company’s expertise in over 25 global jurisdictions. Founded in 2006, the team includes 3,000 legal, engineering, and technology professionals with major operations in 18 countries.