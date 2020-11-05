Intermountain Healthcare to Expand its Relationship with Vizient, Now as a GPO Member

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. today announces that Intermountain Healthcare will be expanding its relationship with Vizient beyond its current utilization of Vizient’s analytic tools to now include accessing Vizient’s group purchasing organization (GPO) portfolio.

Intermountain Healthcare already uses Vizient’s Clinical Data Base and Operational Data Base analytics to align cost and quality decisions, engage physicians in utilization and supply choices, and improve outcomes. Intermountain will now use Vizient’s GPO portfolio for purchasing with the expectation of a decrease in current supply costs. They have the opportunity to join Vizient’s pharmacy program, including the company’s Novaplus® private label program, to reduce pharmacy expenses and minimize the impact of drug shortages on their enterprise.

“We are excited to welcome Intermountain Healthcare to Vizient and begin helping them meet their goal of driving cost savings as well as further improving the quality of care for the patients they serve,” said Byron Jobe, president and chief executive officer for Vizient. “We look forward to partnering with one of the nation’s health care leaders.”

“Both organizations have a common goal of providing patients access to high-quality care at the most affordable cost,” said Bert Zimmerli, chief financial officer and executive vice president of Intermountain. “We look forward to continuing the development of our relationship towards the fulfillment of this goal.”

Intermountain is joining Vizient in conjunction with the planned acquisition of Intalere, which is anticipated to close during Q1 2021, pending standard regulatory review.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.