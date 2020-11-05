Altamira Technology Wins Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) ID/IQ Award

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altamira Technologies Corporation, a market leader in delivering innovative, mission-focused analytics and engineering solutions to the U.S. national security community, today announced that the company has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

