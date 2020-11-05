Blackline Safety secures $2 million order from Fortune 500 enterprise for cloud-connected safety solutions

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, announced today the close of a $2 million dollar contract with a Fortune 500 global food company. The purchase included Blackline’s G7x connected wearables with environmental gas detection, a one-year real-time safety monitoring service plan and the option to renew. G7x, the industry’s first direct-to-cloud, comprehensive safety monitoring system with cellular and satellite connectivity will replace the food company's existing gas detection devices while delivering the required level of connectivity to manage proactive emergency responses, should an employee require assistance.

“At Blackline, we understand that global food manufacturers face unique challenges when working to keep their teams safe — from gas exposures to injuries and health events,” said Sean Stinson, VP Sales and Product Management for Blackline Safety. “G7x has proven over the past three years to be the most reliable connected safety system available and remains a top choice for employers who have an uncompromising approach to safety, culture and employee morale.”

Some locations in large manufacturing facilities can experience areas where communication signals are weak, including available Wi-Fi networks. Each G7x wearable is equipped with a robust 900 MHz communications link to G7 Bridge, Blackline’s portable base station that takes advantage of a ceullar or satellite uplink to the Blackline Safety Cloud. Armed with G7x and G7 Bridge systems, personnel can confidently work under any condition, including industrial freezers and refrigerators, knowing their wellbeing is monitored in real-time by a live monitoring team. Calls for help no longer have to go unanswered.

Blackline delivered a portion of the G7x and G7 Bridge systems in Q4 FY2020 with the remaining portion scheduled for delivery in Q1 FY2021, with services delivered over the following year. To learn more about Blackline’s cloud-connected safety capabilities visit www.blacklinesafety.com/products.

