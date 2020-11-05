Get a Free Coffee at Select Southern California The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Locations on World Kindness Day, Courtesy of Wescom

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As an act of kindness, Wescom Credit Union will pick up the tab for people at select The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® locations across Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties on World Kindness Day next Friday, November 13—no strings attached. This will be the third year in a row for this #WescomKindness event.

“For many Southern Californians, 2020 has been a ‘challenging’ year and we’re looking forward to sharing a bit of #WescomKindess with local residents, at a time when they might need it most,” said Tamar Atamian, Vice President, Marketing, Wescom. “However you like to start your day—coffee or tea—receiving a small act of kindness can set a positive tone for the day ahead.”

Wescom will pay beverage tabs, up to $15 per transaction, on a first-come, first-served basis beginning the moment the doors open in the morning until $2,000 worth of bills are paid at each of 22 participating The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® locations. For the list of stores, visit wescom.org/cbtl.

“We’re pleased to partner with Wescom Credit Union again this year to show guests some added kindness on World Kindness Day,” said Christy Smith, director of marketing, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®. “Even something as simple as a free cup of coffee can create so much joy in today’s climate and we are happy to be a part of spreading positivity across Southern California.”

For more than 85 years, Wescom has been dedicated to improving the lives of Southern Californians. With a long tradition of showing #WescomKindness to the community, Wescom has supported local residents in the wake of COVID-19. Earlier this year, the Credit Union donated meals to healthcare workers and provided needed funds to Southern California area food banks that serve local residents and families. Wescom also provided support to teachers, students and their families through tutoring scholarships and funded school supplies to address educational and financial challenges presented by distance learning.

Since 1934, Wescom Credit Union has been dedicated to helping people throughout Southern California build better lives. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, Wescom has 24 branches providing essential banking solutions to nearly 200,000 members. Benefits include lower loan rates, higher savings yields, reduced fees, and a robust network of branches and ATMs. Wescom is a proud recipient of the Forbes "Best-In-State Credit Union" award, ranking it as a top 10 credit union in California, for two years in a row. #WescomKindness is an extension of Wescom Credit Union’s more than 85-year tradition of serving its community through such programs as The Wescom Foundation – the credit union’s employee-run charitable foundation. For more information, please visit wescom.org.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.