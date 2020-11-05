Cleo Welcomes Healthcare Veteran Karin Ajmani to Its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, family benefits company Cleo announced the appointment of Karin Ajmani to its board of directors. Karin joins Cleo’s Board amid marked growth for the company as employers seek out inclusive and holistic benefits for their vulnerable working parent populations that have been adversely impacted by the pandemic.

The challenges facing working parents this year have created a groundswell of demand among employers and employees alike for inclusive family benefits and services. As the leading enterprise family benefit for working families, Cleo has experienced rapid growth this year with companies large and small adopting benefits to help working parents thrive both in and out of the workplace, and navigate the many challenges brought forth by COVID-19. Today, Cleo is offered by companies like Pinterest, Reddit and Box and touches around 640,000 lives via its top four largest employers.

Karin - a 25-year healthcare veteran who has held various leadership positions at companies dedicated to democratizing access to vital health services - joins Cleo at this crucial point in the company’s growth journey as this new and emerging field of family benefits gains steam in the market. Most recently, Karin was the President and Chief Strategy Officer of Progyny, a national infertility health benefits company based in New York, where she was responsible for driving the company to over $150M in revenue. With deep connections for the New York market as well as experience in growing and scaling innovative health tech companies, the addition of Karin to Cleo’s Board will extend Cleo’s market reach and help Cleo reach new heights in revenue.

“Karin is a highly experienced, forward-looking healthcare leader and we are thrilled to welcome her to Cleo’s Board,” said Sarahjane Sacchetti, CEO of Cleo. “Our mission to support working families has become even more critical this year, and Karin is an incredible asset as we enter new markets and bring our services to even more employers across the country.”

“I’m passionate about working with early-stage companies doing important work to improve healthcare and help employers provide innovative care, and Cleo - as a fast growing family benefits platform - was at the top of my list,” said Karin. “I’m delighted to join Cleo’s Board at this vital moment in time when working parents need their support services now more than ever.”

In addition to her role with Progyny, Karin has also held leadership positions at US Imaging Network, a national radiology benefits management company, and CarePlus Health Plan, a Medicaid managed care plan in New York. Karin currently serves on the Board of Directors for Caption Health, an AI-enabled cardiac imaging company, and SWORD, a digital musculoskeletal and pulmonary therapy provider. She previously served on the Boards of Citra Health Solutions and Autism Learning Providers. Karin has been named to Crain’s NY Business “40 Under 40” list and NY Business Journal’s Women of Influence, and is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO).

Karin joins current Cleo board members Sarahjane Sacchetti, Sarah Guo, Vanessa Larco, and Jeff Immelt.

Cleo is the support system for working families. With its integrated family benefits platform, Cleo combines proactive, expert guidance with an intuitive engagement hub to help working parents confidently manage every stage of their family’s journey. From family planning to pregnancy to parenthood to return-to-work and beyond – Cleo families are healthier, happier, and more engaged as they balance their roles at home and at work. Supporting families with children from 1 day old to 12 years old in 55 countries and implemented by over 100 enterprise clients – Cleo is reinventing how forward-thinking employers support families that work around the world.

