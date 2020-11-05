ClientPay Commemorates 10-Year Partnership with Thomson Reuters Elite

ST PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClientPay (clientpay.com), an award-wining digital payment acceptance solution for legal and professional services firms, is marking a decade-long partnership with Elite, part of the Legal Professionals division of Thomson Reuters, which focuses on applying innovative technology to help law firms strengthen profitability and productivity.

“ClientPay and Elite have been at the forefront of applying innovative technology to help law firms profitably manage their businesses and increase their operational efficiency,” said Jay Bruber, CEO of ClientPay. “While much has changed in the legal landscape since we began working together in 2010, a constant challenge for law firms has been managing their financial health. As we have expanded our partnership with Elite – to include payment integrations with Elite 3E, Enterprise, ProLaw, Firm Central, and FindLaw – we remain committed to helping law firms use cutting-edge technology to streamline workflows and processes and to differentiate their practice in a highly competitive environment.”

Bruber said ClientPay and Elite’s shared focus on using technology to improve the invoice payment cycle and streamline the payment process, as well as their commitment to delivering the best possible customer service, are at the heart of their ongoing collaboration. The companies have worked with early adopters of payment acceptance technology as well as law firms that embraced technology more recently when COVID-19 forced a pivot to remote work.

“Now more than ever, with profits under pressure across the industry, law firms are prioritizing revenue retention and profit optimization strategies,” Bruber said. “Digital payment technology better positions law firms to keep cash flowing and maintain business continuity in this uncertain market.”

Bruber added, “We’re honored to have a long-standing relationship with Elite, and we look forward to continuing to partner to help our clients deliver the best possible customer service to their clients.”

To commemorate the anniversary, ClientPay will host a customer panel webinar for firms using Elite 3E and Enterprise on Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. CST. The webinar will feature accounting experts’ insights on how automating the invoice-to-cash process enables accounts receivable departments to position their firms to thrive and more easily navigate industry changes.

Webinar registrants will receive an early access copy of the new Elite and ClientPay eBook, Using Technology to Improve Law Firm Profitability and Productivity, featuring new industry research as well as insights from accounting experts from top firms, including Ballard Spahr, Fredrikson & Byron, and Ward and Smith. The eBook will highlight how the three firms have used ClientPay and Elite to automate the invoice-to-cash process and improve their profit optimization strategies.

Firms using Elite 3E and Enterprise can register here for the Nov. 17 webinar.

Webinar dates for additional product lines, including ProLaw, Firm Central, and FindLaw, will be released throughout the year.

Based in St. Paul, Minn., ClientPay is an award-winning technology solution developed to make life easier for professional service firms through innovations in digital payment processing. ClientPay, a division of Persolvent, has been acknowledged as an industry leader, having been awarded the Software & Information Industry Association’s (SIIA) Best Financial Technology Solution at the 2018 CODiE Awards in San Francisco. Through integrations with some of the legal industry’s top matter management platforms, ClientPay helps companies get paid faster and reduce write-offs while eliminating billing errors. Learn more at https://www.clientpay.com.