New Online School Makes Your Student the “MVP”: The Miami Virtual Program, Arizona is Now Open, Enrolling, and Equipped for Success

MIAMI, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Miami Virtual Program, Arizona (MVPAZ), a new online public-school serving K-10 students throughout the state is ready to get to work providing Arizona students with the safe and comprehensive education options they need during these historic times.

MVPAZ is an online public-school program as part of the Miami, AZ Unified School District. Online classes for grades K-10 started October 19th but enrollment remains open.

“MVPAZ will have a strong focus on the learning community and the connections between the students and educators,” said Bouchra Bouanani, Head of School for MVPAZ. “With everything going on in the world, and even just in this state, we want to provide additional options for parents who may need them.”

In the face of a global pandemic, the new school year has been a constant worry for families throughout Arizona. According to one national survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk.

All MVPAZ students will have access to a robust curriculum and can attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified online teachers. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, history, and a host of electives. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone, and during one-on-one meetings.

The 2020-2021 school year started on October 19 for K-10, and MVPAZ is still currently accepting enrollments. Students from all across Arizona are eligible. For information on curriculum, the school year calendar, and even job opportunities, please visit https://mvpaz.k12.com/.

About Miami Virtual Program, Arizona

Miami Virtual Program, Arizona (MVPAZ) is an online public-school program of the Miami, AZ Unified School District that serves students in grades K-10, which uses curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. MVPAZ’s individualized approach gives Arizona students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. For more about MVPAZ, visit https://mvpaz.k12.com/.