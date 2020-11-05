Evolve Additive Solutions Partners With Siemens Digital Industries Software to Advance Its STEP Technology for a Digitally Driven Additive Manufacturing Factory

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolve Additive Solutions today announced it is partnering with Siemens Digital Industries Software to utilize additive manufacturing (AM) software from Siemens’ Xcelerator™ portfolio with its Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process (STEP) technology. This partnership helps enable Evolve to equip its groundbreaking Scalable Volume Production (SVP) platform with the software required to connect and automate an AM factory for full-speed, high-volume production. Evolve’s AM production machines can leverage Siemens Digital Industries Software AM solutions to prepare end-user parts for volume production, generate print jobs, manage production planning, drive execution on the factory floor, and monitor the process in real-time.

Siemens is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Evolve will be collaborating with the Siemens Digital Industries Software business unit, whose Xcelerator portfolio of software and services spans the entire AM process, including online order management and delivery, design for additive, generative engineering, process simulation, build job preparation, production planning, and AM operations management.

“Evolve is excited to join Siemens Digital Industries Software’s partner community. The strength of our two organizations working together can deliver significant value to our customers,” said Steve Chillscyzn, CEO of Evolve. “This technology partnership can help usher in a true additive platform of Industry 4.0 transformation.”

Evolve’s AM production machines are already recognized in the industry for their ability to drive a high-volume end-to-end AM production process, going beyond 3D printing to multi-material and multi-color AM, automated part serialization and post processing. The technology partnership with Siemens strengthens Evolve’s AM digital thread by optimizing build preparation including part slicing and nesting, as well as global production planning, scheduling and execution.

“We want to take AM production to a whole new level, and partnerships like this are critical. We’ll be able to leverage the automation capabilities of both companies to deliver customers greater speed, flexibility and repeatability in high-volume additive manufacturing,” said Aaron Frankel, Vice President of the AM Program for Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Evolve’s STEP technology is designed to be integrated into the kind of automated factories Siemens has excelled at delivering.”

STEP leverages the most robust production-scale 2D press for imaging with proprietary IP to precisely align layers and bond them into final parts that are fully dense, with isotropic properties said to be equal to or exceed injection molding. Designed and built from the ground up to be a true production-at-scale manufacturing platform, STEP technology performs more like 2D printing than any other additive system and achieves its high speed by applying polymer onto rollers like toner in a standard 2D paper printer. The SVP platform has the ability for high-speed, high-volume additive manufacturing and factory-floor integration.

