Hengli Petrochemical to Utilize INVISTA’s P8 Technology for Two PTA Lines at Huizhou

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), and Hengli Petrochemical (Huizhou) Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Hengli Group (Hengli), have reached agreement to license INVISTA’s P8 PTA technology for two PTA lines. These two lines will be installed at Xiachong, Daya Bay, Huizhou City, Guangdong province, China. The kick-off meeting was successfully concluded on October 23, 2020, between Hengli, INVISTA and CTCI (the engineering contractor).

Hengli is also operating another 5 PTA lines on Changxing Island (Dalian), all of which utilise advantaged INVISTA PTA technology, with a total capacity of 12 million tonnes per annum.

Adam Sackett, IPT vice president PTA, commented, “We are very pleased that our industry-leading P8 PTA technology has been selected again by Hengli Group. Our companies have a decade-long cooperation, and we look forward to working together on this new project, leverage the learning on Hengli PTA 4/5 and deliver a successful project.”

INVISTA’s industry-leading PTA technology, including its latest version of P8 technology, is available as a license package from IPT. For more information, please visit the IPT website at www.ipt.invista.com.

About INVISTA:

From the fibers in your carpet to the plastic in your automobiles, INVISTA’s commitment to continuous improvement has led its employees to develop some of the most durable, versatile polymers and fibers in the world. A subsidiary of Koch Industries since 2004, INVISTA brings to market the proprietary ingredients for nylon 6,6 and recognized brands including STAINMASTER®, CORDURA® and ANTRON®. INVISTA also offers specialty chemical intermediates and process technologies. See the bigger picture at INVISTA.com.

About Hengli Group:

Hengli Group is an international company that owns a diversity of business: petrochemical, advanced polyester materials, textiles, trading, finance and thermal power. In 2019, Hengli’s total revenue was 556.7 billion RMB, ranking No. 181 in the Fortune Global 500 list. Hengli operates the largest PTA site in the world combined with the biggest performance fibre textile production base.