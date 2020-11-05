Blaize Names NSITEXE Authorized Sales Representative in Japan

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blaize today launched its breakthrough AI Edge Computing products in the Japanese market and announced that NSITEXE, a DENSO subsidiary, is now a designated authorized sales representative for Blaize products in Japan. Blaize is delivering AI computing hardware and software products built to overcome today’s unmet requirements for compute and productization of AI applications at the edge. The Blaize Pathfinder and Xplorer platforms coupled with the Blaize AI Software Suite enable developers to usher in a new era of more practical and commercially viable edge AI products across a wide range of edge use cases and industries.

Blaize and NSITEXE Collaboration

The Blaize team in Japan includes business development and field engineering staff to serve the Japanese market of strategically important early adopters of AI edge computing solutions. NSITEXE and Blaize have collaborated on technology since 2017. Now as an authorized sales representative, NSITEXE will sell Blaize products, support and supply chain management services.

“Japan is a very important region for Blaize, where we have been well received and have enjoyed working closely with early customers for several years,” said Dinakar Munagala, CEO of Blaize. “Japanese firms lead the way in innovation and are some of the first adopters of AI technology across multiple industries.”

“NSITEXE has been building a long-term relationship with Blaize, as an investor and a customer. We are now pleased that this relationship is growing to the next level, with NSITEXE becoming a designated sales representative of Blaize products in Japan,” said Yukihide Niimi, CEO and President of NSITEXE. “I believe that our deep industry experience in multiple market segments combined with Blaize innovative AI computing solutions will bring significant value to our customers in Japan.”

Blaize Leadership Focus on Systems & Energy Efficiency, Low latency, Flexibility

The Blaize embedded and accelerator platforms are built on the Blaize Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) architecture designed for the demands of edge computing. With 16 GSP cores and 16TOPS of AI inference performance within a tiny 7W power envelope, GSP delivers up to 60x better system-level efficiency vs. GPU/CPUs for edge AI applications. In addition, GSP enables 50x less memory bandwidth, and 10x lower latency. This efficiency comes without compromising flexibility - Blaize GSP is a 100% programmable processor – and features advanced capabilities including multi-threading and streaming.

About Blaize

Blaize leads new-generation computing unleashing the potential of AI to enable leaps in the value technology delivers to improve the way we all work and live. Blaize offers transformative edge computing solutions for AI data collection and processing at the edge of network, with focus on smart vision applications including automobility, retail, security, industrial and metro. Blaize has secured US$87M in equity funding to date from strategic and venture investors DENSO, Daimler, SPARX Group, Magna, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Temasek, GGV Capital, Wavemaker and SGInnovate. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in Campbell (CA), Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Phillipines), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com

About NSITEXE

NSITEXE, Inc., established in 2017, is a leading developer of semiconductor IP cores based in Tokyo. NSITEXE’s advanced semiconductor components are key for in-vehicle environment and safety technologies, such as advanced driving assistance systems and automated driving in next-generation vehicles. NSITEXE continues its mission to develop the advanced technologies delivering an environmentally friendly, safe and secure automotive society. Beyond automotive, NSITEXE’s powerful yet efficient semiconductor processors and sensors have full of potential that can be applied to industrial settings, smart homes and many more. For additional information, go to: nsitexe.com/en

Copyright 2020 © Blaize.com

Blaize, the Blaize logo, GSP, and other designated brands included herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blaize, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand and product names are trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.