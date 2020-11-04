Barlow Research and Boston Consulting Group Collaborate: Business Banking Relationships in a Digital World – “What Servicing Strategies Will Work Best?”

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barlow Research & Boston Consulting Group are examining the evolution of business banking relationships as digital/remote servicing strategies grow increasingly important.

“Businesses with and without an assigned Account Officer are leaning harder into self-service models. At the same time 72% say that the personal connection they have with their Account Officer is one of the primary reasons they stay with their bank. Preferences for certain online and mobile banking transactions are on the rise,” reports Joel Mueller, Managing Partner and Research Director at Barlow Research.

For this new study “Business Banking Relationship Management in a Digital World”, Barlow Research will survey 1,500 businesses to learn:

how expectations and dynamics of remote/digital servicing models are evolving

which new delivery channels and products are likely to be sustained going forward

the impact new servicing strategies may have on customer perceptions and loyalty

“Clients value a consultative banking relationship for solving complex financial challenges which should be complemented by digital capabilities across channels and touchpoints to fully support the relationship,” says Ryan Curley, Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group.

There’s no doubt that digital trends in business banking are accelerating and becoming an industry imperative. To remain competitive, banks need to rethink coverage and operating models, and seek new sources of growth.

Barlow Research and Boston Consulting Group will provide deep voice of the customer insights through this collaborative research effort to support banks and solutions providers as they work to design, create and deliver optimal servicing models to meet customer needs, earn new business, and drive loyalty.

A comprehensive report and “sponsor group presentation” will be provided as well as “individual sponsor workshops” with discussion facilitated by Barlow Research and BCG. For more information and/or to sponsor this initiative, contact insights@barlowresearch.com.

About Barlow Research

Barlow Research Associates, Inc. (BRAI) was founded in 1980 to provide research services to the financial services industry in the U.S. and globally. BRAI specializes in custom research, strategic consulting and syndicated research programs in small business, middle market and digital business banking. BRAI has a wide range of experience in many financial markets and knows the questions to ask and the issues to probe.

About BCG

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we help clients with total transformation—inspiring complex change, enabling organizations to grow, building competitive advantage, and driving bottom-line impact.

To succeed, organizations must blend digital and human capabilities. Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives to spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting along with technology and design, corporate and digital ventures—and business purpose. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, generating results that allow our clients to thrive.