Texas Emergency Care Center, Gryphon Healthcare CEO Rhonda Sandel Named Houston Business Journal Women Who Mean Business 2020 Honoree

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Gryphon Healthcare and Texas Emergency Care Center announce that Rhonda Sandel, RN, the CEO and a founder of both companies, has been named a Women Who Mean Business 2020 honoree by the Houston Business Journal. The annual award honors women business leaders making an impact in Houston.

“Thank you to the Houston Business Journal for recognizing this talented and driven group of women. I am honored to be counted among them,” said Sandel. “As with all of these women, I strive to make a difference in others’ lives by following my passion for patient care and by using my strengths including leadership, communication and an unstoppable drive to fight for what’s right. Whether I’m working with healthcare facilities at Gryphon Healthcare, the doctors, nurses, staff and patients at Texas Emergency Care Center or on behalf of all patients through work with the national and state freestanding ER associations, I am constantly pushing to make the healthcare system better for all people.”

An active voice and industry advocate, Sandel began her career in the healthcare industry over 25 years ago as a registered nurse. In 2006 she co-founded Texas Emergency Care Center, joining their team as CEO. As part of their vibrant practice, Texas Emergency Care Center began their own internal revenue cycle efforts, and Gryphon Healthcare was born. Sandel is also an active, founding member and immediate-past president of the Texas Association for Free-Standing Emergency Centers (TAFEC) and the current president of the National Association of Free-Standing Emergency Centers (NAFEC).

“Rhonda‘s devotion and energy level are only rivaled by her vast knowledge in emergency care and healthcare management,” said Brad Shields, Executive Director of TAFEC. “For years, Rhonda and I have worked together in support of patients and freestanding emergency rooms resulting in improved care, lower healthcare costs and increased healthcare options for the most vulnerable in our community. On behalf of TAFEC and all of our freestanding ER members, I congratulate Rhonda on a well-deserved honor!”

As an industry leader and expert in healthcare operations and management, she is sought out by healthcare professionals and legal groups for consulting on practice development and management, ambulatory surgery centers, emergency room operations and management, and legal consulting. She is a 2019 Houston Business Journal Most Admired CEOs recipient and has also been featured in USA Today, Houston Chronicle, Fox Business and the Houston Business Journal.

To view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/news/2020/10/16/meet-hbj-2020-women-who-mean-business-honorees.html

About Gryphon Healthcare

Gryphon Healthcare was founded by a collective team of clinicians, owners and long-time administrators who pull their experience and expertise together to help hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency rooms, physician groups and large practices thrive in the ever-changing world of healthcare. Gryphon’s team helps facilities manage the business side of healthcare with revenue cycle management, coding, compliance and other business services. For more information or to contact Gryphon, visit www.gryphonhc.com or 832-653-3200. Connect with Gryphon Healthcare on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Texas Emergency Care Center

One of the first freestanding emergency rooms in Texas, Texas Emergency Care Center opened its doors in 2006 with the mission to provide the highest level of emergency medical care to each patient we treat. The physicians at Texas Emergency Care Center are residency-trained and board certified or board eligible in Emergency Medicine. Our 24/7 emergency rooms are located in the Greater Houston areas and are Joint Commission Accredited. For more information or to contact Texas Emergency Care Center, visit www.txercare.com and follow @TxErCareHouston on Twitter and @TxERCare on Facebook.