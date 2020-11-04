Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads

GARLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kandi America, the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), an international automotive manufacturer, today announced it has received the required clearance from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its two electric vehicle (EV) models – the K23 and K27 – via Certificates of Conformity.

“What a milestone for Kandi. By way of this final certification requirement, we can officially bring to market America’s most affordable electric vehicles,” said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America. “We are in the process of finalizing our fulfillment plans and look forward to seeing our EVs on U.S. roads very soon.”

Kandi America first announced its two vehicle models in July 2020 with the mission of making EVs accessible to all. The K27, Kandi’s smaller model, has an MSRP of $17,499. With federal tax incentives, eligible buyers can pre-order the K27 today for just $9,999.

This EPA approval also unlocks incentives from many states. Different states offer different tax incentives to EV buyers. For example, buyers in Colorado receive an additional $4,000 in state tax credit for purchasing an EV, bringing the price of the K27 down to $5,999.

Pricing for Kandi’s SUV-style EV, the K23, begins at $27,499. Factoring in federal tax incentives lowers the price to $19,999. Additional state tax credits can be applied to reduce the price to as low as $15,999.

To learn more about state tax incentives available to EV buyers, visit the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuel Data Center.

For more information about America’s most affordable EVs and to place a pre-order with a $100 fully refundable deposit, visit KandiAmerica.com.

Prospective dealers looking to gain additional information on how to become a Kandi America partner, including a pricing sheet which details manufacturer incentives, can visit dealer.kandiamerica.com.

About Kandi America

SC Autosports, LLC is the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:KNDI), doing business under the name “Kandi America.” Headquartered in Garland, Texas, Kandi America is primarily engaged in the wholesale of off-road vehicle products and distribution of electric vehicles. Since 2008, Kandi Technologies has been publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol KNDI. Kandi Technologies acquired SC Autosports in 2018 to be its exclusive U.S. distributor. For more information, visit KandiAmerica.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.