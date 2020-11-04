Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company LLC (DRPIC) Selects Univation’s UNIPOL™ PE Technology for New Polyethylene Project in Oman

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company LLC (DRPIC) has selected Univation Technologies’ UNIPOL™ PE Process for a 480,000 TPY line to be built at the strategically located DRPIC Petrochemical Complex at Duqm on the Arabian Sea coast of Oman, approximately 600km south of Muscat. DRPIC is a joint venture between OQ S.A.O.C. and Kuwait Petroleum Europe B.V.

DRPIC will benefit from Univation’s conventional and advanced catalyst technology platforms which include Univation’s ACCLAIM™ HDPE Technology for the manufacture of high-performance unimodal HDPE resins. Univation’s broad product portfolio enables DRPIC with the necessary product flexibility required to satisfy a wide range of specialty as well as large volume applications covering both HDPE and LLDPE markets.

“We are extremely pleased that Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company selected Univation’s UNIPOL™ PE Technology in conjunction with the achievement of significant project milestones by the Duqm Petrochemical Project in Oman – even in the midst of a highly challenging global environment,” stated Dr. Steven Stanley, President of Univation Technologies. Dr. Stanley added, “Univation continues to make significant investments in UNIPOL™ PE Technology to keep it at the forefront of the polyethylene industry. Our robust technology pipeline, combined with excellent economies-of-scale, world-class operational performance, and demonstrated product flexibility, make the UNIPOL™ PE Process best-in-class as a licensed PE technology platform. We are excited to work with DPRIC to deliver this full capability during the design, commissioning and start-up phases of this world-scale plant.”

Dr. Salim Al Huthaili, CEO of DRPIC, commented on the new project, “We value the collaborative relationship already established with Univation Technologies on this new project. Furthermore, we look forward to achieving our objective of becoming a significant player in the region by satisfying evolving customer demand in both domestic and key international markets. A key component of DRPIC realizing that strategy will be accessing the flexible production capabilities of our UNIPOL™ PE Process line. We look forward to our continued partnership with Univation’s technical teams as we progress towards a successful start-up and utilization of this new significant supply source to satisfy the growing global demand for polyethylene products.”

About Univation Technologies, LLC

Univation Technologies is the global leader in licensed polyethylene technology. Univation has a proven track record of delivering process, product and catalyst technologies as well as related technical services to the global polyethylene industry for more than 50 years. More than one-third of all HDPE and LLDPE resins produced globally is supplied by the industry-leading UNIPOL™ PE Process. Univation is also the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of conventional and advanced polyethylene polymerization catalysts designed specifically for the UNIPOL™ PE Process. For more information, visit www.univation.com.

UNIVATION, XCAT, PRODIGY, PREMIER, ACCLAIM, stylized “Univation Technologies,” and the stylized "U" are registered trademarks (Reg. U.S. Pat. and Tm. Off. and other countries) of Univation Technologies. UNIPOL is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company (“Dow”) or an affiliated company of Dow, licensed for use to Univation Technologies.

About the Duqm Petrochemicals Project

The Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Industries Company LLC. (Company) Duqm Petrochemical Project is a grassroot Petrochemical Complex at Duqm on the Arabian Sea coast of Oman, approximately 600km south of Muscat. The Petrochemical complex will take a combination of feedstock from existing gas fields remote from DUQM in conjunction with feedstock from the new Company Refinery being built adjacent to the petrochemical site at DUQM. The gas will be processed through an NGL extraction plant located at Saih Nihayda and is then transported to DUQM along a new 250 km pipeline. At the core of the complex is a Steam Cracker Unit (SCU) producing 1600 KTA of ethylene. Downstream of this are multiple licensed units processing C4s, and SynGas as feedstocks to Aromatics, OXO, EOEG and Plastics units. The various products are packaged within the complex and then either trucked or piped to a Marine Export facility at the new Liquid Loading jetty at DUQM. The new Petrochemical facilities will be integrated into the wider facilities being developed by SEZAD (Special Economic Zone Authority at DUQM).

About Duqm Refinery

Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company LLC is a joint venture between OQ and Kuwait Petroleum Europe (KPE). The project is located in Duqm, Al-Wusta Governorate, on Sultanate of Oman's southeast coast. The project has a strategic location on the international trade route on the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean. By its location on the international trade route, Duqm Refinery will link international markets in the East and West through providing faster access to energy products for global markets, thereby increasing their economic viability.

With a view to establishing a world-class fuel refinery, Duqm Refinery aims to be a catalyst for economic growth and effectively contribute to the prosperity and wealth of the Sultanate in the future.

On completion of the Duqm Refinery project, its refining capacity will reach 230,000 barrels per day for various types of crude oil, with diesel, jet fuel, naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) being the main products of the refinery. With its vital location in the Duqm Special Economic Zone, the Duqm Refinery will serve as a key driver for the growth of the region through providing investment opportunities for new projects in the region, which will directly and indirectly interfere with the refinery's operations. Duqm Refinery celebrated the laying of the foundation stone in 2019 and the commencement of construction work for the project, which has already started and in progress.