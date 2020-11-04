Infogain Awarded Oracle Knowledge Advanced Implementation Contract With Fortune 200 Insurance and Financial Services Company

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infogain, a leading provider of technology solutions and an expert in software platform engineering, was awarded a new contract with a Fortune 200 insurance and financial services firm. Headquartered in the United States, the company provides a wide range of insurance products, property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. Infogain will help the firm migrate from Oracle Knowledge Management (OKM) 8.6 to Oracle Knowledge Advanced in the cloud.

The client was using Oracle Knowledge 8.6 and wanted to renew its licenses. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) proposed migrating to Oracle Knowledge Advanced (cloud version) with more advanced functionality and lower total cost of ownership.

Nishith Mathur, Infogain’s Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, stated, “We are excited to work with the client on this complex project, where our team can make great use of our past experience migrating Oracle’s on premise KM system to the cloud-based Knowledge Advanced platform. The client has ambitious goals, and we much appreciate the opportunity to help them achieve significant business impact.”

A Gold level partner of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Infogain has completed over 450,000 hours of knowledge management work delivered to Fortune 500 companies. Our services enhance productivity, boost cross-selling and upselling, and increase ROI while minimizing operating costs. Our pre-built migration templates and integration checklists accelerate and ensure high quality during the implementation process.

