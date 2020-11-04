Leading National Health Plan Renews Ontrak Contract for Largest Medicaid Market

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today announced the renewal of its contract with one of the nation’s leading health insurance providers for its Ontrak-C solution in Texas.

Mr. Curt Medeiros, President and COO of Ontrak, stated, “After a successful 2-year pilot program for this national health plan partner in Texas, our contract was expanded in 2018 beyond substance use disorders to enable Medicaid members to participate in Ontrak for treatment of anxiety and depression. We are proud that the clinical outcomes and ROI of that expanded evidence-based care program have now prompted this partner to enter into a longer term contract with Ontrak to provide integrated clinical and behavioral health services that transform healthcare in the communities that they serve in Texas for 2021 and beyond. With nationwide anxiety now at record highs, particularly among the Medicaid and Medicare population, we look forward to providing critical behavioral healthcare to these members.”

OntrakTM solutions for substance use disorder, depression and anxiety are well aligned to the new environment for delivering quality healthcare, because they are entirely telephonic and staffed by a nationwide virtual network of employee Member Engagement Specialists, Care Coaches and Community Care Coordinators combined with one of the nation’s largest telehealth networks of behavioral health and medical providers. Texas continues to be one of the largest Ontrak markets in terms of eligible and enrolled members.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company’s PRE™ (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who are not getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.

The company’s integrated, technology-enabled Ontrak™ programs, a critical component of the PRE platform, are designed to provide healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs.

Ontrak has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.

Ontrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health, including loneliness. The company’s programs improve member health and deliver validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. Ontrak solutions are available to members of leading national and regional health plans in 30 states and in Washington, D.C.

