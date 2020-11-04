Univision Communications Inc. to Host Q3 2020 Conference Call on November 9, 2020

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Univision Communications Inc., the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., will conduct a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT on Monday, November 9, 2020. A press release summarizing its third quarter 2020 financial results will be available on Univision’s website at investors.univision.net/financial-reports/quarterly-reports at the opening of business on Monday, November 9, 2020.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (866) 858-0462 (within U.S.) or (360) 562-9850 (outside U.S.) fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following pass code: 7197696. A playback of the conference call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET, Monday, November 9, 2020, through Monday, November 23, 2020. To access the playback, please dial (855) 859-2056 (within U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (outside U.S.) and enter reservation number 7197696.

About Univision Communications Inc.

As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The company’s top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as cable networks Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 65 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, streaming service Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com.