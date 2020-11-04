Quilters Have Moxie! New Longarm Quilting Machine from Handi Quilter Offers the Confidence of Finishing Your Own Quilts

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Handi Quilter, the world’s leading manufacturer of longarm quilting machine systems, and a member of the Premier Needle Arts family of companies, announced the launch of their newest machine, the Moxie by Handi Quilter, to their network of more than 400 authorized retailers in the U.S. and Canada and quilters worldwide.

“We know that quilters want to finish their own quilts,” said Brenda Groelz, VP Marketing, and Education at Handi Quilter. “But they’re tired of pushing a large quilt through the tiny throat of their home sewing machine. With the ease of use of the 15-inch Moxie on an 8-foot HQ Loft Frame, every quilter can enjoy free-motion quilting and can own every stitch of her quilt from start to finish.”

Everything You Need to Quilt

Utilizing Handi Quilter’s engineering and technology platform, the Moxie provides quilters a simple and easy approach to finishing quilts. The Moxie stitches at speeds up to 1800 stitches-per-minute, enabling quilters to finish their quilts quickly.

“Once the new owner sets up their machine and frame, they’re ready to take their first stitches,” said Kelly Ashton, Education Manager at Handi Quilter. “Moxie comes with leaders, pins, a channel lock, and even a How-to-Quilt Kit with fabric.”

That set up is easy, too, thanks to Handi Quilter’s partnership with BILT, an app that provides animated 3-D assembly instructions for the frame and machine. BILT’s innovative technology provides a simple-to-use interface, making complicated processes easy to digest and understand. Handi Quilter is the first quilting and sewing company to partner with BILT, whose instructions do not stop with assembly. Quilters can reference the app in the future for reminders about loading their quilt and threading their machine.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with an industry-leading company and look forward to helping provide additional solutions for Handi Quilter consumers in the future,” said Nathan Henderson, CEO of BILT Incorporated.

Quilting Within Reach

Moxie is available wherever quilters choose to shop. In addition to more than 400 HQ-authorized quilt shops and sewing machine centers, Moxie will be available at online retailers, shopping platforms such as Amazon, and directly from www.HandiQuilter.com.

“Regardless of where the purchase is made, new owners will have the support of a local HQ retailer,” said Darren Denning, President of Handi Quilter. “Moxie is a feature-rich, high-quality longarm machine system that is affordably priced. When you add on the industry leading Handi Quilter training and education, the result is happy, confident quilters who can finish their own quilts. This approach is unprecedented, as Handi Quilter continues to provide solutions to our consumers.”

Quilters can test drive a Moxie by Handi Quilter at participating Handi Quilter retailers found listed at www.HandiQuilter.com/locations.

