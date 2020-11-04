Safety Vision to Equip Kansas City Kansas Public Schools With High Definition Surveillance for Their School Bus Fleets

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safety Vision L.L.C., a worldwide leader in mobile video surveillance innovation, has been awarded a contract to equip a fleet of 200 school buses for Kansas City Kansas Public Schools with advanced mobile surveillance camera systems. KCKPS is the 4th largest school district in the state of Kansas.

Safety Vision Field Technicians will begin installation of the 6 and 3 camera, wide-angle, high definition (HD) recording systems, November 2020. The full HD systems will include on-board health diagnostic capabilities, vehicle sensor integration, and passive GPS tracking. Safety Vision’s main attraction to KCKPS was the advanced technology offering, the complete suite of add-on’s available to their partners, and the positive reviews from their clients.

Ryan Neal, Safety Vision Account Executive, was enthusiastic about the KCKPS’s choice in surveillance equipment. “Safety Vision is excited about the partnership with Kansas City Kansas Public Schools. We look forward to providing our new partner with the most innovative technology and highest level of customer service in the industry. We are looking forward to growing our customer base throughout the Midwest.”

In addition to utilizing the new on-board technology, KCKPS is excited about the VMS (Video Management System) provided by Safety Vision. Features will include redaction/blurring and zoom capabilities, making it much easier to view incidents and protect driver and passenger privacy.

Bringing nearly three decades of experience equipping school bus fleets with technology that make district personnel’s jobs easier and keeping their students and drivers safer, Safety Vision is looking forward to a productive and long term partnership with Kansas City Kansas Public Schools.

About Safety Vision, L.L.C.

Safety Vision is among the most recognized vendors of mobile video surveillance solutions in North America since 1993. Our comprehensive solutions continually enhance vehicular safety in both the private and public sectors. Safety Vision’s product offering includes digital video recorders, network video recorders, hybrid video recorders, analog and IP cameras, rear vision cameras, as well as a suite of intuitive software. Safety Vision prides itself on its forward-thinking ideology, comprehensive solutions, extensive client list, and proven results. Please contact Jamie Hawkins, Marketing Director, at jhawkins@safetyvision.com or 800-880-8855.