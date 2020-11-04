Holiday Drive Thru Light Show Coming to Diggerland USA

WEST BERLIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Families looking to venture out in a safe and socially distant way this holiday season can visit Diggerland USA in West Berlin, NJ for a brand-new light show experience. From the safety of their personal vehicles, families will drive through the grounds of the 21-acre South Jersey amusement park for a massive nighttime holiday experience.

From the creative minds who brought you Diggerland USA construction theme amusement park and The Water Main water park, the team is hard at work building a drive thru light show, aptly named The Holidig. The light show is a perfect fit for Diggerland USA and the idea has been in development since the park opened. Sitting on more than 21 acres, with a variety of terrain and landmarks, Diggerland lends itself to being the perfect backdrop for this festive experience. The Holidig Drive Thru Light Show will feature real pieces of construction machinery decked out for the season, as well as iconic holiday themes and displays. Recognizing the demand for socially distant family fun, 2020 was the perfect year to create this holiday extravaganza.

Starting November 18th, visitors can arrive between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. for a 20-minute self-guided lightshow spanning more than a mile of roadway. The Holidig light show takes place Wednesday through Sunday each week with additional dates during the December holiday break. Holiday themed drinks and treats, including hot cocoa, soft pretzels, and churros will be available for purchase at the entrance of the show. Vehicles can tune their radio to 95.5 FM for an exclusive Diggerland holiday playlist.

Admission to the light show is now available, and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/31T9a8o Pre-purchased tickets will guarantee admission. Vehicles as large as an SUV, small truck, or minivan are permitted. The price per vehicle is $29.95. All guests must be seated and in a seatbelt for the duration of the event.

Construction of the scenes began in January of 2020. The freestanding displays consist of frameworks outlining holiday scenes, lights, and miles of wiring. Many displays are animated and feature flashing and moving lights. Installation of lights on park light poles, structures, and the property’s buildings began shortly after Labor Day weekend. Holiday light wrapping of Diggerland’s construction vehicles began in early October 2020.

“We are excited to provide a new and unique holiday experience in our area in a family safe and friendly way,” said CEO Ilya Girlya. “We are excited to share this experience with our guests and continue our tradition of creating amazing and wonderful holiday memories.”

Diggerland USA and The Water Main offer a unique family entertainment experience. The 21‑acre park, located in West Berlin New Jersey in Camden County, is readily accessible from all compass points. For one admission charge, children and families drive, ride, and operate real construction machinery in a safe, fun, and family-friendly environment. The park also features unique and signature construction-themed rides such as the Spin Dizzy, Greased Beast, Elevation Station, Sky Shuttle and Ground Shuttle. During the summer season, guests may experience The Water Main, the 2-acre outdoor aquatic park, featuring two pools, a slide tower, Wibit-brand challenge course, swim vortex, in-pool basketball area, themed splash park and family and leisure swim zones, which opened to rave reviews in Summer 2020. Annually, Diggerland USA is open during weekends, holidays and when New Jersey schools are not in session from mid-March through the December holidays, and The Water Main is open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.