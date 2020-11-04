DuraMark Technologies Partners with AEM for Safety Labels

WESTFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DuraMark Technologies, a leading manufacturer in the durable labels industry, has partnered with the AEM (Association of Equipment Manufacturers) to offer AEM members a direct link and preferred access to DuraMark’s catalog of equipment and manufacturing specific safety labels, along with AEM specific support for the creation of custom labels for members’ unique needs. DuraMark’s all-in-one approach to safety label manufacturing combined with their unique printing capabilities makes it easy for AEM members to get the exact imagery and messages they need for their equipment labels. The in-house art department is capable of quick turnaround and creation of custom labels, while DuraMark’s existing library of thousands of industry standard labels means AEM members can get delivery of many labels in just a few days.

For manufacturers that need multiple labels or machine specific information, DuraMark offers multi-label kits and variable data printing. Multi-label kitting means all of the labels needed for a machine are created in a single sheet that can travel with the equipment during production so that no labels are missed. Variable data printing makes sure that the proper information for each unit is correct even when that data changes from unit to unit. Variable data can include text, numbers, and multiple styles of barcodes. Including these data points directly in the label printing workflow significantly reduces errors and application time.

For an even more advanced 21st century label, DuraMark offers their DuraLink Mobile App integration. QR codes printed into the durable labels on each piece of equipment link directly to the specialized DuraLink Mobile App. Within the app manufacturers can include a wide variety of support materials or customer service opportunities. Popular inclusions are downloadable manuals and videos, dealer search, replacement parts, product registration and contact forms. The branding and information available in the DuraLink Mobile App is virtually unlimited.

Bill Bussick, President & CEO of DuraMark Technologies, is excited to partner with the AEM for the benefit of their members saying, ”This new partnership gives AEM members direct access and easy procurement for all types of safety labels. We look forward to helping all of the AEM members ensure proper labeling with clear messaging for important safety measures on all of their equipment, and in every facility.”