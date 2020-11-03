Continental Grain Company Closes Investment in Multifoods to Support the Company’s Expansion Plans

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continental Grain Company (“CGC”) announced today an investment in Multifoods (“Multifoods” or the “Company”), a leading Peru-based contract-manufacturing firm engaged in the production of food and beverage products, working with both grocery retailers and CPG companies.

Michael DeBakey, founder and CEO of Multifoods, said: “CGC brings significant operating experience and an extensive international network in the food industry. I look forward to leveraging their expertise as we expand Multifoods into new geographies and product categories.”

Ignacio Sanz, Vice President of CGC Latin America, noted: “We are excited to partner with Michael, an outstanding operator who has a proven ability to support Multifoods’ clients transforming a concept into a finished product.”

Carlos Poblete, Vice President of CGC Latin America, added: “We look forward to working with the management team to continue expanding Multifoods’ production capabilities and accelerate the Company’s growth both organically and through acquisitions.”

Rodrigo, Elías & Medrano served as CGC’s legal advisor on the transaction. Payet, Rey, Cauvi, Perez Abogados acted as legal counsel for Multifoods.

About Multifoods

Founded by Michael DeBakey and headquartered in Lima, Peru, Multifoods is a leading supplier of shelf-stable food and beverage products serving both grocery retailers and CPG companies. The Company offers a wide range of products across multiple categories including: RTD juices, sauces, dressings, syrups and spreads, among others.

Multifoods’ products are sold nationally as well as exported to several international markets, primarily the US and Canada. The Company maintains the highest international certifications and credentials (SQF Level III, Kosher) and meets the most rigorous quality standards of both global grocery retailers and CPG brands alike.

About Continental Grain Company

CGC is a privately-owned global investor, owner and operator of companies with more than 200 years of history across the food and agribusiness spectrum. The firm creates long-term value by applying deep industry knowledge, capital and talent to businesses ranging from established market leaders to promising innovators.

CGC focuses on building platforms that leverage its strategic expertise in food production, processing, and distribution working alongside trusted partners and supporting strong management teams. The firm brings a long-term ownership mindset and a permanent capital base to invest in operating plans that create lasting value and a sustainable, efficient and nutritional food supply chain.

