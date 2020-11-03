Independence Works Better Together With the Right Technology

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the insurance industry, data is powerful – and overwhelming – without the best technology. Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) is harnessing insurtech with a new agent portal utilizing Veruna. The agent portal bridges simplicity with the flexibility of today’s technology, resulting in a powerful, customized user experience.

“Business moves at the speed of light, and agents need the right resources at their fingertips,” noted Beth Bedisky, chief marketing officer. “Our new agent portal incorporates artificial intelligence and other advanced automation allowing for greater ease of use and connection with peers through shared interests. By leveraging Veruna’s technology, we’re able to augment the agent’s journey with automated tools that they can easily access and deploy to clients when they want to showcase the resources they have through Keystone.”

Veruna is the first open platform Agency Management System that is customizable to an independent insurance agency’s business processes. The technology creates a seamless customer journey by handling sales, service, and accounting in one place. Sales teams can stay on track with their goals and better leverage their lead pipelines, while owners can understand the most lucrative business opportunities using customized dashboards and seamless integrations. Built on Salesforce, Veruna connects to a host of other marketing, account management, and customer service apps.

“Keystone’s community portal is a prime example of utilizing Salesforce a platform-as-a-service to work smarter, not harder! Employees, not developers, can configure the portal to communicate, kick-off processes that work in the agency management system and consolidate resources for agency efficiency. We are so proud of what Keystone has built for its partners and honored that they chose Veruna and Salesforce as part of its technology solution,” says Jennifer Carroll, CEO of Veruna. “And this is JUST the beginning. Veruna has ambitious plans to further leverage Salesforce’s capabilities to help agencies sell more and retain customers. We know Keystone will be there step by step to test our MVPs and share ideas.”

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 16 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2020 list of Top 20 Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.