Gecina Signs an Agreement with the Diaconesses Croix Saint Simon Hospital Group, to Facilitate Access to Housing for Healthcare Workers

Following the announcement of its partnership with AP-HP on October 27, 2020, Gecina (Paris:GFC) is moving forward with its commitments by signing a new agreement with the Diaconesses Croix Saint Simon hospital group to provide housing for healthcare workers in its YouFirst Campus residences.

Gecina has made a commitment to offer 20 rental properties to the Diaconesses Croix Saint Simon hospital group, primarily one-bed furnished apartments, in the YouFirst Campus Paris Montsouris and Paris Bagnolet residences. These residences have excellent transport links and are ideally located to welcome staff from each of the hospital group’s two sites, including nurses who are particularly mobilized in response to the current health crisis.

During the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, Gecina responded to the national solidarity effort aiming to create accommodation for healthcare workers based at or deployed in hospitals across the Paris Region. Gecina, through its YouFirst Campus offering, made available apartments that had been vacated by students.

