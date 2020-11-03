CURE Media Group Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With 3 New Partners

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group is proud to announce it has added the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation and the Rare Cancer Research Foundation to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are very pleased to expand our strategic alliance partnership program with these three amazing foundations,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “Each organization focuses on a different cancer community, but all share our goal of improving life and outcomes for cancer patients. We are proud to be working with each of them.”

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation strives to improve lung cancer outcomes through funding research for prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure of lung cancer. Over the last several years, the foundation has merged with other organizations to grow their reach and resources to continue fighting to improve the lives of those with lung cancer.

The Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation, a nonprofit patient advocacy organization, is dedicated to promoting awareness of cutaneous lymphoma by providing education and fostering research on the disease. The organization aims to give patients the best quality of life possible at all stages of the disease.

The Rare Cancer Research Foundation’s mission is to cure rare cancers through investments and collaborations that facilitate effective research and accelerate deployment of promising therapies. The foundation has a growing roster of more than 200 organizations it works with to help develop cures for rare cancers. The foundation’s goal is for each rare cancer to have its own research and infrastructure.

The SAP program is a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions that foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with the partners to share information and support the different cancer communities they support.

For a full list CURE Media Group’s SAP partners, click here.

