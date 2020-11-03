Southland Industries Acquires Burns Mechanical

DULLES, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southland Industries today announced that it has acquired Burns Mechanical, a mechanical contractor based in the greater Philadelphia region.

This acquisition is aligned with Southland’s strategy to expand into new geographic areas to better serve their clients and continue to expand industry influence towards design-build and collaborative delivery, which will directly benefit customers in the Pennsylvania and Northeast markets.

“ Philadelphia fits within our Mid-Atlantic Division’s current footprint and is nearly adjacent to the Washington D.C./Baltimore market. Being this close to each other will allow for close collaboration and will allow Burns to leverage Southland’s capabilities. I am excited to welcome Burns Mechanical to the Southland Industries family and look forward to what we will accomplish together,” said Ted Lynch, Ph.D., CEO of Southland Industries.

Dan Kerr, PE, President of Burns Mechanical, said, “ This acquisition is consistent with our strategic plan of market disruption and will help broaden our financial resources and capabilities in many key areas, including BIM, prefabrication, Lean methods, integrated engineering, and building automation systems.”

Together, Southland and Burns will leverage their combined expertise to better serve their customers and seize unique opportunities to achieve success through design-build and other collaborative delivery approaches.

About Southland

Founded in 1949, Southland Industries is one of the nation's largest MEP building systems experts providing innovative yet practical solutions through a holistic approach to building performance. Advocating a design-build-maintain model, Southland specializes in the design, construction, and service of mechanical, plumbing, fire protection, process piping, automation and controls systems, as well as comprehensive energy services needs. Offering standalone services as well as integrated solutions, Southland’s in-house experts remain connected, sharing knowledge and information in order to produce the results that have earned Southland its unmatched reputation as one of the top design-builders in the nation. As a company that has always prided itself on innovation and collaboration, Southland continues to pave the way as an industry leader in sustainability and energy efficiency so as to improve the way buildings are designed, built, and maintained. For information, please visit southlandind.com.