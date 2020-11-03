Midwest Retail Properties Signs Lease with Local Thai Restaurant Chain in Omaha, Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Midwest Retail Properties (“MRP”) signs a three-year lease with Omaha restaurant chain, Salween Thai, for 1,950 square feet at Starwood Shopping Center. This is the restaurant’s fifth location in Omaha. MRP owns and manages Starwood Shopping Center, a Walmart-Anchored retail center with national credit tenants, Dollar Tree and Verizon.

Salween Thai is an Omaha restaurant chain serving Thai cuisine 6 days a week. Their goal is to provide the freshest ingredients and the best authentic taste of Thai food in town. For additional information on their locations and menu, visit www.salweenthai.com.

Midwest Retail Properties is a St. Louis-based private equity real estate firm that owns and manages Walmart-Anchored Shadow Centers in secondary and tertiary locations nationwide. MRP’s current portfolio is comprised of over 1 million square feet of retail space across 15 states. Additional information can be found at www.mrpstl.com.