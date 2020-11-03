Vorboss Appoints Volta as its Core Site to Support Fibre Network Build

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vorboss, leaders in building London’s newest high-capacity fibre network, has recently scaled its presence at Volta data centre to support the fundamentals of their high-performing fibre network build.

Vorboss CEO, Timothy Creswick explains, “We’ve been at Volta almost since it first opened, and with its 100% up time record it has undoubtedly been a core component for our metro fibre build.”

The Central London data centre offers industry-leading resilience which, supported by multiple diverse entry points, affirms that the site will provide total security and maximum power to meet the rising standards of fibre delivery that Vorboss sets out to achieve.

“We’ve enjoyed a strong relationship with Vorboss for a number of years, working with them since 2014. In that time, we’ve grown our businesses alongside the development of theirs,” comments Managing Director, Jonathan Arnold, at Volta. “The requirement for business-critical fibre networks is a necessity across London and we’re delighted to be playing a role in helping Vorboss deliver its network expansion across the area, with them able to take full advantage of our central location.”

With substantial plans to rapidly expand their fibre coverage throughout the City, having a central hub is vital for Vorboss to engineer their strategy – to provide high-bandwidth enterprise connectivity across London.

“The expansion of both rack space and fibre density at Volta is further endorsement of our firm belief that this is a critical site for us,” adds Creswick. “Our continued investment in infrastructure is enhancing our capabilities and providing us the capacity to more easily support our clients.”

About Vorboss

Vorboss is committed to building one of the highest capacity enterprise fibre networks in Central London. Built on technical competency, Vorboss has carved out one of the best reputations in the industry by focusing on engineering excellence with a ‘no compromise’ approach to quality. Vorboss has the highest density of connections over 10Gbps in the market and pledge to always work ethically and provide clients with unrivalled customer service. Visit https://vorboss.com/ for more information.