Mattel Leads 2021 ‘Toy of the Year’ Award Finalist List

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that the company’s portfolio of toys has received nine finalist nominations across multiple categories for The Toy Association’s 2021 Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards. For the second year in a row, the company leads the industry in finalist nominations, with 2021 nominations including products from American Girl®, Barbie®, Cave Club®, Fisher-Price®, MEGA® and licensed toys. In total, more than 55 Mattel toys have been nominated for TOTY over the last five years.

The full list of Mattel TOTY 2021 finalists includes:

American Girl® – 2020 Girl of the Year™ Joss's™ Ultimate Collection – Specialty Toy of the Year

Barbie® Color Reveal™ – Doll of the Year

Cave Club® Fashion Dolls – Doll of the Year

Fisher-Price® #ThankYouHeroes Line – Action Figure of the Year

Fisher-Price® Imaginext® DC Super Friends™ Super Surround™ Batcave™ – Preschool Toy of the Year

Fisher-Price™ Imaginext® Pop-Up Gotham City™ Playset – Playset of the Year

MEGA Construx™ Halo® – Pelican Inbound – Construction Toy of the Year

Fisher-Price® Laugh & Learn® Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen™ playset – Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 11" Plush – Plush Toy of the Year

“For 75 years, we have led the industry with innovative designs, strong licensed partnerships and immersive brand experiences to develop toys that appeal to generations,” said Steve Totzke, Chief Commercial Officer of Mattel. “Once again, we are proud to be recognized by our industry peers and celebrate our TOTY finalist list, demonstrating Mattel’s ongoing commitment to deliver an unparalleled play experience. We congratulate all of the finalists who are inspiring play for the next generation and look forward to celebrating virtually in February with our partners and retailers at the TOTY Awards Ceremony.”

Administered by The Toy Association, the TOTY Awards are held annually to showcase the top toys, games, and children’s properties of the year. The awards program is a critical fundraiser for The Toy Foundation, which delivers the magic of play to millions of children in vulnerable situations through industry-wide toy donations and cash contributions.

Winners in each category will be announced at the TOTY Awards virtual event on Friday, February 12, 2021, along with the overall “Toy of the Year” winner and “People’s Choice” winner based on consumer votes. Those announcements will be paired with the induction of toy industry trailblazers into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame, which will include American Girl founder, Pleasant T. Rowland, as part of the Class of 2021. TOTY winners are decided by votes cast by retailers, media, consumers, and Toy Association members.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and e-commerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About The Toy Association™

www.toyassociation.org / www.thegeniusofplay.org / www.playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy Association™, Inc. is the not-for-profit trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $97.2 billion, and its 1,000+ members drive the annual $27 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry’s voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play’s positive impact on childhood development to consumers and media. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, government, consumers, and industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

About the Toy of the Year Awards (TOTY)

The Toy of the Year Awards, known as the “Oscars” of the toy industry, annually recognize the top toys and games on the market. Finalists are nominated from within the industry and selected by a panel of expert judges. Winners are decided by votes cast by the public (at ToyAwards.org) and members of the industry. The TOTY Awards are administered by The Toy Association, with 100% of the program’s proceeds benefiting The Toy Foundation and its goal of delivering millions of brand-new toys to children in vulnerable situations.

