Market Scan® Enters Data and Calculation Technology Solutions Agreement with General Motors

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Market Scan Information Systems, Inc., an industry-leading automotive solutions and data provider, today announced it will integrate with GM’s “Shop.Click.Drive” Digital Retailing platform. Shop.Click.Drive will be powered with Market Scan’s mScanAPI solution – the automotive industry’s leading database and payment calculation technology.

“We are honored General Motors recognized that our data, technology and solutions can help enhance the Shop.Click.Drive shopping experience,” said Market Scan President and co-Founder, Rusty West. “We are excited to work with such an iconic company as General Motors. We commend GM for having the insight and vision to provide their dealerships and consumers with solutions that usher in a new era in automotive retail.”

Market Scan offers unique and proprietary software, data, analytics and calculation technology. Market Scan is the only company that electronically tracks all the data in the five critical sectors of the market – manufacturer, lender, dealer, municipality and consumer.

Shop.Click.Drive is GM’s tool for providing a simple way to purchase or lease a Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicle online. Shop.Click.Drive enables consumers to model payments, personalize their vehicles, request a test drive, apply for credit, get a value for their trade, and other services online. And at the end of the simple, online process, buyers can have their vehicle prepped and delivered to their home through participating dealers, where available.

“GM has been continuously improving Shop.Click.Drive to make it the best online shopping experience in the industry and the simplest possible way to purchase or lease a new or used Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicle online,” said Ed Vogt, director eCommerce for GM’s Customer Experience organization. “Integrating Market Scan’s mScanAPI solution will help us deliver payment and pricing information available to our customers and give our dealers an even more powerful tool to enhance the shopping, purchasing and delivery experience.”

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic heightened the convenience and importance of Shop.Click.Drive to GM, its dealers and vehicle shoppers. GM reported that its dealers have found a nearly five-fold increase in the number of leads in 2020 from Shop.Click.Drive, and the company has consistently cited the online tool as a key to its strong results in the marketplace.

“Today’s consumers expect immediacy, transparency, consistency, selection, and pricing & payment accuracy,” said Market Scan’s Rusty West. “Similarly, dealerships are desperate for the tools and solutions to help them deliver such an experience. The opportunity to collaborate and work with GM and to bring real improvements for dealers and consumers is extremely exciting for us.”

To learn more about Market Scan, visit www.marketscan.com.

About Market Scan

Market Scan Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of technology and analytical solutions for the automotive industry. The company’s proprietary technology and analytics mine value from vast amounts of data to enable efficient, frictionless and scientifically accurate transactions. Market Scan’s solutions facilitate easier, more complete, competitive and accurate results, enabling automotive dealers, lenders and manufacturers to provide better products, experiences and profitability to serve customers and take share. For more information, call 800-658-7226 or go to www.marketscan.com.