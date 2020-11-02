JAKKS Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights

Third quarter 2020 net sales were $242.3 million compared to $280.1 million last year Excluding declines in Frozen and Disguise Halloween costumes, Q3 net sales were up 13% year-over-year Retail POS at top three accounts up 28% year-to-date

Gross margin of 30.8%, up from 28.9%, an improvement of 190 basis points year-over-year driven by disciplined cost control and improved inventory JAKKS’ inventories down 16% year-over-year, both at top three retailers and on JAKKS’ balance sheet

Strong liquidity of $112 million with unrestricted cash of $75 million and revolver availability of $37 million

Third quarter 2020 net income attributable to common stockholders of $32.1 million

Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA of $24.3 million up 56% vs. $15.6 million in 2019

Subsequent to the quarter-end, the Company reached an agreement with term loan holders that provided covenant relief through March 2022 and a related $15 million early pay-down that will save $1.6 million in annual interest expense

Management Commentary

“Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations for sales, gross margin, operating income and adjusted EBITDA,” said Stephen Berman, JAKKS Pacific’s Chairman and CEO. “We faced significant challenges in the quarter, including difficult comparisons against the successful launch of Disney Frozen 2 last year and reduced retailer commitments to Halloween products. Excluding declines in Disney Frozen® merchandise and Disguise Halloween costumes, our net sales rose thirteen percent compared to the third quarter of last year. Our disciplined cost controls and improved inventory management resulted in higher gross margins, lower SG&A expenses and higher operating income. Retail sales of our products continued to accelerate during the quarter. Our top three US customers in aggregate reported an increase in year-to-date sell-through of 28% through the first nine months, compared to an increase of 14% through the first half.

“We expect the balance of this year to show continued progress on profitability despite difficult revenue comparisons, and to end the year poised for growth in sales and profitability in 2021. We expect to close out the year on a strong note, and carry momentum into 2021. We remain committed to containing costs and managing our balance sheet prudently. We expect good performances over the holiday season from new introductions from Disney Princess®, Disney Frozen®, Electronic Arts® APEX Legends™, SEGA® Sonic the Hedgehog™ and Nintendo® Super Mario™. In addition, we’re continuing to see strong support from our internal brands and products like Kitten Catfe™, Xtreme Power Dump Truck™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co. and our re-launch of Eyeclops™.

“Looking ahead to next year, we believe sales will be buoyed by a more robust entertainment slate by our licensing partners compared to 2020, and what we hope will be a return to more normal consumer shopping patterns and gift giving, as well as a return to more normal Halloween activities. We believe our continued emphasis on margin improvement and cash preservation will lead to improved results in 2021.”

Net sales for the third quarter 2020 were $242.3 million down 14% versus $280.1 million last year. The decline was driven by lower sales of products related to Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2, which were strong contributors to sales in the third quarter 2019, and by sharp declines in sales of Disguise Halloween costumes, demand for which was curtailed by COVID-19. Net sales in the Toys/Consumer Products segment were down 8% globally. Net sales of Disguise Halloween costumes declined 27%.

Despite the sales decline, net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $32.1 million, or $4.27 per diluted share, compared to $16.3 million, or $5.08 per diluted share last year. Last year’s third quarter net income included significant charges related to the extinguishment of convertible senior notes. Excluding similar charges and gains in both years, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) was $32.6 million, or $4.76 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020 versus $31.4 million or $5.38 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. See note below on “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Cash and Cash Equivalents

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $79.8 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $66.3 million as of December 31, 2019 and $75.9 million as of September 30, 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA which is a non-GAAP metric that excludes various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. The Company has reconciled the non-GAAP financial information included in this release to the nearest GAAP measures. See the attached “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information.” “Total liquidity” is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus availability under the Company’s $60.0 million revolving credit facility.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,189 $ 61,613 Restricted cash 4,631 4,673 Accounts receivable, net 166,789 117,942 Inventory 54,583 54,259 Prepaid expenses and other assets 22,125 21,898 Total current assets 323,317 260,385 Property and equipment 114,457 121,821 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 100,238 106,562 Property and equipment, net 14,219 15,259 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 25,473 32,081 Goodwill 35,083 35,083 Intangibles and other assets, net 9,499 22,414 Total assets $ 407,591 $ 365,222 LIABILITIES, PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 139,414 $ 100,711 Reserve for sales returns and allowances 44,217 38,365 Income taxes payable 1,625 2,492 Short term operating lease liabilities 9,661 9,451 Short term debt, net 22,544 1,905 Total current liabilities 217,461 152,924 Long term operating lease liabilities 18,392 25,632 Debt, non-current portion, net 151,379 174,962 Other liabilities 5,871 5,409 Income taxes payable 947 1,565 Deferred tax liability, net 226 226 Total liabilities 394,276 360,718 Preferred stock 1,418 483 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.001 par value 5 4 Additional paid-in capital 211,636 200,507 Accumulated deficit (186,081 ) (183,149 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,841 ) (14,422 ) Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity 10,719 2,940 Non-controlling interests 1,178 1,081 Total stockholders' equity 11,897 4,021 Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 407,591 $ 365,222

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 242,290 $ 280,130 $ 387,605 $ 446,138 Less cost of sales Cost of goods 122,577 148,735 206,590 254,534 Royalty expense 41,171 45,152 66,531 69,118 Amortization of tools and molds 3,926 5,384 6,748 9,541 Cost of sales 167,674 199,271 279,869 333,193 Gross profit 74,616 80,859 107,736 112,945 Direct selling expenses 13,477 17,993 25,887 34,336 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,876 24,979 65,827 74,456 Depreciation and amortization 605 1,614 2,244 4,930 Restructuring charge - 24 1,631 294 Pandemic related charges 145 - 366 - Acquisition related and other - 587 - 5,957 Income (loss) from operations 37,513 35,662 11,781 (7,028 ) Other income (expense): Income from joint ventures - - 2 - Other income (expense), net 112 36 166 (123 ) Change in fair value of convertible senior notes 2,809 (463 ) 2,757 (2,992 ) Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability (2,707 ) - (624 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt - (13,205 ) - (13,205 ) Interest income 3 17 20 64 Interest expense (5,566 ) (4,617 ) (16,656 ) (10,554 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 32,164 17,430 (2,554 ) (33,838 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (267 ) 1,016 281 1,360 Net income (loss) 32,431 16,414 (2,835 ) (35,198 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 49 (31 ) 97 57 Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $ 32,382 $ 16,445 $ (2,932 ) $ (35,255 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 32,066 $ 16,265 $ (3,867 ) $ (35,435 ) Income (loss) per share - basic $ 8.39 $ 6.00 $ (1.17 ) $ (14.32 ) Shares used in income (loss) per share - basic 3,824 2,709 3,307 2,475 Income (loss) per share - diluted $ 4.27 $ 5.08 $ (1.17 ) $ (14.32 ) Shares used in income (loss) per share - diluted 6,960 6,035 3,307 2,475